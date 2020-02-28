Nevada Supreme Court says CCSD must pay RJ $125K in legal fees

In the decision, the high court said the school district must pay $125,749 after a yearslong dispute in which the district fought to withhold public records about a former School Board trustee’s behavior.

Nevada Supreme Court (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court’s ruling that ordered the Clark County School District to pay more than $125,000 in legal fees to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

After the state Supreme Court ordered the school district to release the documents in October 2018 — 104 pages of internal affairs records that revealed former Trustee Kevin Child was determined to have created a toxic environment for staff and students — the newspaper petitioned Clark County District Court to order the school district to pay for attorney fees.

The District Court sided with the Review-Journal, but the school district appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court, arguing it was legally immune to paying damages in public records request disputes, an argument the high court rejected Thursday.

Child lost his seat in November 2018 and said at the time that all of the harassment allegations against him were made up in an attempt to have him removed from office.

