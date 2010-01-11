New face appears in Woods scandal

4137493

Another key figure in the Tiger Woods sex scandal has surfaced.

Vegas Confidential has learned Jennifer Lee Madden, a Las Vegas Playboy model and former VIP host at The Bank at Bellagio, was the second source for the National Enquirer. Madden has been staying with relatives in Louisiana since appearing on camera as an unidentified insider in a recent NBC “Dateline” special about Woods, sources said.

Normally appearing as a blonde in Playboy shoots, Madden was a brunette on the Dec. 11 “Dateline” show.

Multiple sources tell Vegas Confidential that Madden, who also goes by Jennifer Lee, is a close friend of Ashley Hollingsworth Samson. They went to the Enquirer in November with claims that Las Vegas and New York VIP host Rachel Uchitel was romantically involved with the world’s No. 1 golfer.

During her interview with “Dateline,” Madden, who previously knew Uchitel, offered extensive information about Samson’s trip to Marbella, Spain, allegedly an all-expenses paid arrangement by Uchitel’s male friends. Samson recently told the New York Daily News that Uchitel’s role in the arrangement was like a “madam.”

Madden is also a close friend of former Playmate of the Year Jenny McCarthy, who was guest photographer for a photo shoot with Madden, who dated magician Criss Angel and a number of other high-profile Las Vegans.

Madden worked at The Bank with Kalika Moquin, the VIP host who has been linked to Woods as one of his alleged mistresses. Woods was a regular at The Bank when he visited Las Vegas.

SIGHTINGS

Former Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean jumped on stage at midnight at Wasted Space (Hard Rock Hotel) and proposed to his girlfriend Rochelle Karidis. Minutes earlier McLean had dashed out of the club and purchased an engagement ring. It was his 32nd birthday at midnight. Karidis accepted with an emphatic “yes.”… At the Palms on Friday: Kid Rock, dining at N9NE Steakhouse before going to Moon; Academy Award-winning actor Richard Dreyfuss (“The Goodbye Girl”), also at Moon, host site of the Sinergy Entertainment and Rockstar Pornstar AVN party; Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, dining at N9NE. Also dining at N9NE, Pittsburgh Steelers star Hines Ward before checking Rain, the Playboy Club and Moon with teammates James Farrior, Trevor Townsend, and Kevin Payne of the Chicago Bears. Also at Rain: Rappers Xzibit and Too Short put on a show. Also there: Sean Locklear and Robert Sims of the Seattle Seahawks. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban was in the lounge. Also at the AVN party at Moon: Kid Rock, Xzibit and adult entertainment stars Alexis Texas and Jenna Haze … Friday night at Pure (Caesars): San Francisco 49ers teammates Vernon Davis, Ray McDonald, Reggie Smith and Thomas Clayton. … “American Idol” Season 8 winner Kris Allen, inviting two little sisters (about 6 and 8 years old) on stage with him during his standing room only performance Friday at B.B. King’s Blues Club at The Mirage. He also brought four fans on stage to sing with him.

THE PUNCH LINE

“A man in Washington, D.C. was apprehended by the Secret Service yesterday for taking off his clothes and jogging naked near the White House. In related news, I’d say that’s probably the last time (Joe) Biden ever takes Ambien.”– Jimmy Fallon

