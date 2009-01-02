Retiring justice Maupin plans to show less restraint in new career

Retiring Nevada Supreme Court Justice Bill Maupin found that quote tucked away in an old legal volume in the court. He believes the elegant handwriting belonged to one of his predecessors, Cameron Batjer. “He left it there. I don’t know why, but I kept it and look at it every day before I go to work,” Maupin said. “It’s a statement on the restraint judges should exercise in handling matters that come before the court.”

"That sovereign is a tyrant who knows no law but his own caprice."

–Voltaire

Restraint seems to be part of that 12-year phase of his life as well as the next uncharted phase at the start of 2009.

After two terms on the bench of Nevada’s highest court and nearly one term as a trial judge, Maupin is moving on to the next phase by starting a mediation and arbitration business with longtime friend Gene Porter, a former Assembly majority leader and former district judge.

"He’s developed a superb mediation and arbitration practice, and it’s a perfect fit for me," Maupin said.

Will he miss being a Supreme Court justice? "Sure, but I’ve never regretted any change I’ve ever made, from the public defender’s office, to private practice to the trial bench to here," he said, speaking from his Carson City office stripped bare of personal belongings. "I’ve enjoyed it all."

When he announced in January he wasn’t running for a third term, a term he was nearly guaranteed to win, it was a surprise. Why give up a good gig like that?

His decision wasn’t driven by money, he said, describing himself as financially secure. "It was time to make a life change," said Maupin, who just turned 62. "For 40 years, going back to the fall of 1968, I have been a 15-hour-a-day lawyer, and it has been my whole life. I want to broaden my horizons."

He wants the freedom to travel, to take classes and to be more outspoken without the restraints of being on the court. "I want to use this as a opportunity to say things I haven’t been able to say as a judge, to talk about improving the legal system. Over time, I’ll have some things to say, and I look forward to that opportunity," he said, demonstrating that aforementioned restraint. Nevada’s legal system has been under fire, so have some of its judges, although not Maupin.

He begins working with Porter on Feb. 2. The exact name of their business isn’t settled yet, but they own the domain name privatetrials.com. He has long been a fan of mediation and arbitration, serving on a committee to implement it even before he was appointed a district judge in 1993. As a trial judge, he settled $20 million worth of lawsuits.

Right now, a civil case in Las Vegas takes three years to come to trial. Resolving a case with speed reduces costs.

Maupin has been praised for his role as a driving force behind the court’s arbitration system and lists that as one of his top accomplishments. He’s also worked to help open the courts to indigents and to reduce the huge backlog in the Supreme Court.

He’s being replaced by Justice-elect Kris Pickering, and his only advice to her is straightforward and restrained. "Just to enjoy the gifts every day that the people of the state of Nevada have given her. And it is a gift," he said. "There’s nothing like being able to work in this environment."

He shared the story of his first meeting with the other four justices after his election in 1996. "I thought I was pretty hot until I walked into that first meeting," he said. At that time there were just five justices, and the others were Cliff Young, Miriam Shearing, Charles Springer and Bob Rose. Young had been a congressman. Shearing was the first woman on the Supreme Court. Springer had been attorney general. Rose had been lieutenant governor. Several had graduated from more prestigious law schools, including Harvard and Georgetown. "I realized for the first time in my life, I had the worst resume in the room. I decided to listen and gain their trust."

Bill Maupin showed restraint that day, a trait that will prove beneficial in his next career path as the new year begins.

