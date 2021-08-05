Police to discuss back-to-school safety
As students prepare to head to back to school next week, officials will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss school safety.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank and Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink will speak from West Preparatory Academy Elementary at 9:00 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
