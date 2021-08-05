93°F
On Education

Police to discuss back-to-school safety

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 8:53 am
 
Officer Chris Deuel of "Fab Five," the five-member traffic unit of Clark County Schoo ...
Officer Chris Deuel of "Fab Five," the five-member traffic unit of Clark County School District police, gives a parking citation in the school zone of Lied Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)
Officer Shane Barton of "Fab Five," the five-member traffic unit of Clark County School Distri ...
Officer Shane Barton of "Fab Five," the five-member traffic unit of Clark County School District police, speaks to a woman after pulling over a vehicle for speeding in the school zone at Lied Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, as other members look on. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

As students prepare to head to back to school next week, officials will hold a press conference on Thursday to discuss school safety.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Carlos Hank and Clark County School District Police Lt. Bryan Zink will speak from West Preparatory Academy Elementary at 9:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

