Almost 101 and still havin’ fun

One hundred-year-old Joseph Rosa grinned Tuesday when he saw the red-headed woman working out on a leg press machine.

“How ya doin’, sweetheart?” he said as he ambled over to the woman, who’s about half his age.

She blushed and smiled. “I’m fine, Joe.”

He bent over to give her a kiss on the cheek, whispered something, and then continued across the second floor of 24 Hour Fitness in Summerlin.

“If you want a long life, you’ve got to enjoy booze and broads,” Rosa told me and Scott Waier, the fitness club general manager readying a 101st birthday party for the man born three days before Frank Sinatra in 1915.

“He wouldn’t talk to me for a long time because I wasn’t a woman,” Waier noted.

Born Dec. 9, 1915, Rosa, divorced with “lots of girlfriends,” is happy his birthday is on Friday this year.

“I like to celebrate with Scotch but not in the middle of the week. It affects my workouts.”

Rosa’s tie with 24 Hour Fitness was cemented in 2011.

He was struck by a hit-and-run driver not far from his Sun City Summerlin home, run over as he walked in the parking lot of a grocery store. He broke his back and suffered several other injuries, including a crushed leg. Doctors warned him he’d probably never walk again.

Neither police nor a private detective hired by Rosa ever found the hit-and-run driver.

After overcoming an infection that nearly killed him — he was hospitalized for three months after a rod was placed in his crushed leg — the then 95-year-old Rosa was told by friends a 24 Hour Fitness trainer could get him out of his wheelchair.

That trainer, Aaron Clay, told him in September 2011 he could have him walking in four months if he followed directions.

“He was so mean to me. Had me doing all these stretches and weights, but if it wasn’t for him, I’d still be in a chair,” a laughing Rosa said.

Clay trained Rosa for three years. Though Clay became a Realtor and left the fitness club — Rosa now works with trainers Julia Reis and Will Campbell — he and Rosa became so close they regularly enjoy breakfasts together every week.

“Joe’s tough,” Clay said.

Tuesday, Rosa worked out his arms and legs on machines and wasn’t breathing hard. He also walks the stairs as part of his workout. Because his bad leg can give out, Reis watched him carefully as he headed to the first floor.

One of eight children, Rosa grew up in Los Angeles speaking Italian to his parents. They had no electricity and no toilets. After school, he drove a truck and worked as a roofer. He joined the Coast Guard just prior to World War II.

His ship was part of the World War II Bougainville Campaign, battles in the South Pacific between Allied forces and Japan.

Promoted to chief petty officer and assigned to another ship, he left the U.S.S. Serpens weeks before the boat exploded in 1945 as it was being loaded with depth charges. More than 250 men died. It remains the worst disaster in Coast Guard history.

“Lucky,” Rosa said, shaking his head. “I knew those guys.”

Later in 1945, Rosa got out of the service. He started working as a roofer again. When the company wouldn’t let him have time off to get married, he started his own company.

It was one of the best things he ever did.

For nearly 50 years he employed as many as 100 men as his company became one of the most successful in Los Angeles.

“I did great. I worked 14 hours a day but traveled all over the world. I’d go hunting in Argentina.”

He has three children, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

“I was built strong like a bull until I got run over by that damn car. They used to call me Popeye because of my arms. I’d still be playing golf all the time if it wasn’t for that hit-and-run.”

Rosa retired to Las Vegas in the mid-’90s because he loves to gamble.

“I’ve made a lot of money and lost a lot of money in my life. I put my grandkids through college and I’ve had a good time with money. That’s what I think it should be for, to enjoy.”

Until he quit cigarettes 35 years ago, he smoked four packs a day. He eats very little red meat and drinks about a gallon of milk a month. He loves to cook Italian meals for friends. Wine and Scotch are for party weekends.

“Being positive keeps me young,” he stressed. “And so do the ladies. Don’t forget the ladies.”

Paul Harasim’s column runs Sunday, Tuesday and Friday in the Nevada section and Monday in the Health section. Contact him at pharasim@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5273. Follow @paulharasim on Twitter.