$49.5M Airport Connector widening project to kick off this year

Motorists navigate on Sunset Road after exiting from the Airport Connector Interchange off-ramp on Thursday, Aug 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. The county is set to carry out a $49.5 million project that will widen the Airport Connector Road from 3 lanes to 4, by adding a lane dedicated to those exiting to Sunset Road. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-year, $49.5 million upgrade project of the Airport Connector northbound from the 215 Beltway is set to get underway later this year.

The project’s scope includes widening the northbound Airport Connector from three lanes to four between the 215 and Sunset Road by adding a new lane dedicated to exiting the connector at Sunset, just before the tunnel.

There is currently only one lane that exits to Sunset from the connector. With traffic from the 215 Beltway east and westbound ramps entering the connector, the area can experience significant traffic backups, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

The additional lane will be added as a new ramp from George Crockett Road to the connector serving drivers who plan to exit at Sunset, allowing them to avoid weaving from the existing ramp that carries traffic from both George Crockett and the 215 westbound to the connector, according to Spring Dineen, a principal engineer with Clark County.

“The goal of this project is we’re adding a ramp for the George Crockett, 215 eastbound traffic to be able to hop on that ramp and be in the correct lane so they can avoid that weave that happens on the connector,” Dineen said.

The westbound 215 to Airport Connector northbound ramp will also be realigned as part of the project, to allow for a new ramp to Sunset to be constructed, according to Dineen.

The intersection of Bermuda Road and Arby Avenue, which is just before where Bermuda intersects with George Crockett to access the connector ramp, will also see a dip in the road addressed.

“There is a very big dip in it (the intersection) because of some drainage when it was first designed,” Dineen said. “We’re taking out and smoothing out that, so it doesn’t have quite the dip,” Dineen said.

Other project elements include adding retaining walls, repaving the northbound connector road, performing curb and gutter work, adjusting traffic signals, and adding new pavement markings, signing, street lighting, bridge lighting and bridge underdeck lighting.

Work will generally take place during the overnight hours, but crews will have the ability to work during the day, as long as no lane closures are needed on the connector, Dineen said.

The Clark County Commission approved Las Vegas Paving’s $49.5 million bid on the project earlier this month.

An exact start date has yet to be determined, but Dineen said plans call for work to start by the end of the year. Once work kicks off, Las Vegas Paving has 730 calendar days to complete the project.

