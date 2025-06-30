$81M I-15 south widening project heading down final stretch

Work continues on the Interstate 15 South widening project as it heads toward completion by the end of the year.

Work on widening Interstate 15 continues between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Pebble Road Friday, June 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work continues on the Interstate 15 South widening project as it heads toward completion at the end of the year.

The originally $86 million widening project between Sloan Road and Blue Diamond Road is now pegged at $81 million, according to Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland.

“This change reflects a slight reduction in scope, including the removal of a few planned sound walls to accommodate future infrastructure improvements in the area,” McFarland said.

Project details

The project will see I-15 widened from six to eight general-purpose lanes between Sloan Road and St. Rose Parkway and from six to 11 general-purpose lanes between St. Rose Parkway and Blue Diamond Road.

Work on the project also includes bridge resurfacing and pavement preservation at the Blue Diamond Interchange and constructing new sound walls near select areas throughout the corridor. Additionally, crews are installing intelligent transportation system infrastructure and grading and paving stretches of the road.

Various 24/7 road impacts along the I-15 stretch are associated with the project are scheduled to run through July.

I-15 southbound is reduced to three lanes between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads. I-15 northbound is reduced to three lanes between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Blue Diamond, with the auxiliary lane also was closed along this portion of the interstate.

Upcoming closures

Several overnight lane closures will occur over the next two weeks as crews carry out needed grinding and lighting work on I-15.

■ Between 8 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs. The Blue Diamond eastbound flyover ramp to northbound I-15 also will be closed during the overnight work.

■ Between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday, the I-15 southbound off-ramp to Blue Diamond will be closed, as will the I-15 southbound collector-distributor ramp to Blue Diamond.

No work on the project will be performed over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

■ Nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday and July 7, I-15 northbound will be reduced to one lane between Silverado Ranch and Warm Springs.

■ Nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday through July 9, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Sloan and St. Rose, while I-15 southbound is reduced to two lanes between Starr Avenue and St. Rose.

■ Nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 8 and July 9, I-15 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Warm Springs and Silverado Ranch.

■ Nightly between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. July 9 and July 10, I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes from Starr to Cactus, while I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes from St Rose to Cactus.

In late July, paving operations will begin, which will lead to more overnight lane restrictions, McFarland said.

“We may also have some intermittent overnight lane restrictions for loop detector installation in the next few weeks,” McFarland said.

What’s left?

Work left to be done on the project includes mill and fill of existing asphalt on both directions of I-15 from Warm Springs to Sloan, electrical improvements, landscaping and installation of fence and barrier/guardrail.

An updated list of I-15 South project-related closures can be found on NDOT’s project website.

The project kicked off in January 2024 and is slated for completion in December.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.