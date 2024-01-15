Boring Co.’s Vegas Loop connections to UNLV, F1 building on the horizon

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop is expected to soon expand to near UNLV and surrounding areas, including Formula One’s Grand Prix Plaza.

Two boring machines on land the Boring Company recently purchased across from UNLV for a planned expansion of the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Dubbed the University Center Loop, plans call for a dual tunnel system between the Las Vegas Convention Center and land located near UNLV sandwiched between University Center Drive and Paradise Road. Boring Co. spent $7.1 million this month to purchase the land, which sits directly across University Center Drive from the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I think right now it’s contemplated that there will be a station on that site,” Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said.

Digging on that portion of the system could begin soon, Hill noted.

“There is a permit that’s been turned in (to Clark County), and I think we’ve gotten some response back and they’re working on those responses,” Hill said. “We are hopeful that a building permit will be issued for that pretty soon.”

Plans call for a tunnel system coming up University Center Drive and one tunnel system located under Paradise Road, Hill said.

Permit applications submitted to Clark County for the route also show work planned for a Virgin Hotels Las Vegas station tied to the work.

“Ultimately — and our focus isn’t too far out — that will be running up and down Koval (Lane) because at that point you tie the entire system to the interior of the Formula One circuit and that starts to be a real traffic mitigator for the race,” Hill said.

A bit further out, the University Center Loop system will eventually link to a planned Tropicana Avenue system, which will link various sites of interest including Allegiant Stadium, the planned Oakland Athletics ballpark at the Tropicana site and south Strip properties.

“It’s right on the way, so it would go west on Tropicana and south down Las Vegas Boulevard to Russell (Road) and then Russell over to Allegiant Stadium,” Hill said. “So that’s contemplated after this route.”

The Convention Center Loop is the only operating portion of the Vegas Loop. Full plans for the system include 93 stations spread out across 68 miles of tunnel spanning portions of the Strip, downtown Las Vegas and neighboring areas, according to the Boring Company.

The Vegas Loop uses Tesla model vehicles, transporting passengers between stations in a point-to-point system.

There is no timeline for when Boring Co. expects full build-out of the system, which will be constructed in phases and connected as work progresses, will be completed.

An offshoot to the Westgate is well underway with the tunneling on that portion complete, Hill said.

“Roadway, communications systems, fire and safety are all being installed now and the station at the Westgate is being constructed,” Hill said. “So once all that work is done that part of the loop will be open.”

Work is also underway to connect the Encore to the convention center loop.

“With the second tunnel and the opening for the first tunnel to Encore we’ve had to take into consideration the schedules of our shows, because the Silver Lot is where that comes out and where the construction for the second would start,” Hill said. “This will start sometime in March or early April to where we can open this (first tunnel) up for usage as well as get the second tunnel’s construction underway.”

