Bouncy U.S. 95 ride to stay awhile

Disneyland may be only a five-hour drive away, but reader Terri has discovered an unintended thrill ride here in Southern Nevada as we open this week’s installment of Road Warrior questions-answers.

She would like to know what gives – above and beyond her shocks – when she’s driving eastbound past the Spaghetti Bowl on U.S. Highway 95.

“The road is particularly bouncy for a mile just past Interstate 15,” Terri writes. “If you’re driving the speed limit, you get shaken pretty good. I know it’s not my shocks because some of my friends say they’ve experienced it, too.

“Can anyone explain to me why my car bounces so much, almost like a roller coaster ride?”

It has been a few decades since the Road Warrior visited “The Happiest Place on Earth,” but it sounds like Terri’s trip eastbound past the Spaghetti Bowl is an old-fashioned Disneyland E-ticket ride.

Actually, the Road Warrior has experienced those same dippity-dos, so we turn to Damon Hodge, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, for an explanation.

“We get this question on occasion,” Hodge said. “It’s due to the viaduct (bridges). They’re designed with upward camber (curvature) to counteract the weight of vehicles with heavy loads. With age, the reinforcement power of the bridges can relax to the point of sagging. That’s why it seems unusual.

“As part of the Interstate 515 Improvements Project (of 2004), this was going to be addressed by reconstructing the downtown viaduct. The project since has been withdrawn, primarily due to a lack of funding. NDOT may revisit it in the future, though the components of the project could change.”

So there you have it, Terri. Who says you can’t have fun for free in Las Vegas?

Leaving Las Vegas? Reader Bob – no, not acclaimed actor and valley resident Nicolas Cage – wants to know why Phase 1 of the U.S. Highway 95 Northwest Corridor Improvements Project has five travel lanes, including the high-occupancy vehicle lane, going northbound while the same stretch southbound has only four lanes, including the HOV lane. He asks: “Are we really expecting that many people to be leaving Las Vegas and never coming back?”

Well, we can dream, can’t we? Hah, the Road Warrior kids! Not so NDOT answerman Hodge, whom we turn to again for a serious explanation:

“The reason for the additional lane in the northbound direction is due to evening peak volume between the start of the project, at the Rainbow Boulevard curve, and its eventual extension in Phase 2 to the planned Interstate 215 (Las Vegas Beltway) interchange.

“When the traffic study was conducted, the results showed the evening northbound traffic volume was significantly higher than the morning southbound volume, thus requiring the additional lane. The additional lane begins with the Rainbow onramp and will end with the offramp to west I-215. The number of lanes will return to two lanes after the I-215 interchange.”

If the Road Warrior were to pick one topic that frustrates/upsets/angers local motorists more than any other, it would be traffic signals – too few, too short or too long, lack of adequate access to turn lanes, etc. Which brings us to reader Bruce’s concern, dealing with getting onto the Beltway eastbound from eastbound Warm Springs Road. He says the left-turn lane cutout holds about four cars, and since the green turn arrow lasts only about 30 seconds the left through-lane faces a considerable backup with those cars waiting to get into the turn lane. “Can you help?” he asks.

Short of standing at the intersection and directing traffic, probably not.

Actually, help already is under way.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin says, “We’ve adjusted the timing for left turns, and the activation of a new flashing yellow arrow signal head will come in the next few weeks. Also, we have a project to increase the capacity of the left-turn lane going into design soon.”

