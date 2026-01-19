Brightline West aims to have Las Vegas station, trains in Southern Nevada in ‘28

After about two decades of talk about a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California with no action, Brightline West’s newly minted executive director said the time is now.

A rendering of a Siemens Mobility American Pioneer 220 train, which Brightline West plans to use for its high-speed rail line from Las Vegas to Southern California. (Brightline West)

After about two decades of talk about a high-speed rail line between Las Vegas and Southern California, Brightline West’s newly minted executive director said the time is now for heavy work on the system to finally get underway.

Brightline West Executive Director Michael Reininger, who moved from CEO of Brightline to his new role last week, said work is already underway on the company’s planned Las Vegas station on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads.

“As you can see when you drive by the site, we’re building today; it’s underway,” Reininger said in an interview last week. “It’s no longer a conversation, we’re manufacturing trains, we’re building buildings, we’re starting the construction of the infrastructure; it’s happening.”

‘Enormous amount of work’

With the magnitude of the project, Reininger said it takes time to get to heavy construction. He said it was a long, drawn-out process to get to the first portion of the Las Vegas building going up, a parking garage for the project.

“They take an enormous amount of work, most of which is not visible to the naked eye,” Reininger said. “There’s nothing like seeing to start believing, so we’ve now reached that point where you can actually see the stuff happening before your eyes. We expect that will continue to reinforce peoples’ anticipation of the finished product.”

Reininger said the first two sets of Brightline West trains are being built at a Siemens factory in Germany; the remaining eight train sets will be built at Siemens’ under-construction New York facility.

“There’s a huge amount of activity ongoing with respect to the trains themselves in a Siemens facility in Germany while a new manufacturing facility is being constructed concurrently in upstate New York,” Reininger said.

Budget jump

The project budget jumped by about $9 billion last year, going from a projected $12 billion to $20.1 billion. The price jump can be attributed to cost escalations in the construction market, Reininger said.

Despite the large increase, Reininger said Brightline is good to go on getting the project rolling.

“Cost escalations across the board in the construction market have been relatively significant,” Reininger said. “They have certainly had an impact to our overall project budget. Having said that, we do remain confident in our ability to pull together all the capital, that the increase in cost is going to be made up for, in large part, by an increase in the amount of equity that will be aggregated for the project.”

Brightline applied for a $6 billion loan from the federal government late last year; it already received a $3 billion grant from the Federal Railroad Administration and sold a total of $2.5 billion in private activity bonds from Nevada and California.

Heavy construction pending

The line is expected to run between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga in Southern California, with multiple stations in between. Travelers looking to continue to Los Angeles will be able to do so via transferring to the existing Metrolink passenger rail system.

Heavy construction on the 218-mile Brightline West rail line is expected to kick off this year.

Early last year, Brightline had hoped to have the project up and running ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. That goal post has been shifted to late 2029, but there are milestones along the way that the company plans to hit before service begins.

“In 2028, a little less than 36 months from now, we will have the station in Las Vegas, the vehicle maintenance facility (in Sloan) and a portion of the system in Nevada complete; and a fairly sizeable amount of our total fleet of trains also complete and here in Nevada so that we can begin testing, training and certification processes on the track and in the station here in Nevada, while the remaining infrastructure and stations are completed, so that we can actually start carrying passengers and revenue service in 2029,” Reininger said.

Brightline West has five of the 10 construction contracts signed and ready to go for the start of construction along the route.

Those include the Las Vegas station work and early infrastructure work within the median of I-15 in Nevada, including the construction of a temporary water line to feed the construction of the line in the Nevada corridor, Reininger said.

“With the conclusion of some of the big structural elements, the design work has reached it’s completion point and is going through approval from the Department of Transportation,” Reininger said. “All of this is setting the stage for the soon-to-come heavy construction.” He said site work for the vehicle maintenance facility in Sloan has begun, detailed design documents have been completed and items are being ordered.

Site build out

Brightline owns 110 acres where the Las Vegas station is being built, with the station only set to take up a small portion of that property, with larger goals for the rest. Plans include building out a large mixed-use project on the site to accompany the station.

“We don’t yet have any specific project components, timing or plans associated with that, other than to say that it’s an incredibly well-positioned and entitled piece of land that’s going to benefit significantly from the introduction of this portal in the transportation network that Brightline will bring,” Reininger said. “We foresee a number of uses. Hospitality uses, residential uses, retail and commercial uses, all will be highly attractive potential for the use of that land.”

Executive shift

Reininger called his shifting title and focus to be on Brightline West’s project and away from Brightline’s Florida passenger rail system is a natural progression within the larger Brightline Holdings company.

“The Florida business is now a fully mature operating business that is entering the stage of its life where it’s going to be focused on internal growth and operations,” Reininger said. “At the same moment, Brightline West is a very large scale construction and development program in of itself. Both of the projects, both the companies are of such scale… that they will benefit from fully focused and dedicated leadership.”

