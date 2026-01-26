Brightline’s Florida operation gives glimpse toward Vegas to SoCal high-speed rail service

As work continues toward getting Brightline West’s Las Vegas to Southern California high-speed rail line built and running, the company’s east coast operation is transporting passengers daily.

The Brightline high-speed rail line in Florida has been in operation since 2018 and features six stations from downtown Miami to Orlando. The train’s speed varies depending on the area being traversed, but trains can reach 125 mph in some stretches.

At the Brightline MiamiCentral Station, a coffee shop greets guests on the ground floor, with a bar just after the escalators on the second floor. Also on the second floor is a food court, featuring several local food vendors offering an array of food choices. A premium lounge is also on the second floor, where those with the upgrade ticket can enjoy small bites, sodas, water and alcoholic beverages, all included with the price of the ticket.

The Road Warrior took a demonstration round trip with a Brightline spokesperson earlier this month between the Miami and Aventura stations.

That Saturday was a busy day in downtown Miami, with a convergence of those in town for the College Football Playoff championship in Miami Gardens, Florida, a marathon in conjunction with star DJ Diplo’s run club, a concert series on the beach and a separate concert featuring DJ John Summit later in the evening.

The afternoon ride began from Miami just after the marathon wrapped up, with several of the passengers sporting medals draped around their necks. The load-in process was smooth, with each passenger finding their assigned set in their designated cabin quickly, allowing for an on-time start to the ride.

A separate ride taken late Saturday night from the downtown Miami station to Aventura as the Miami Heat-Oklahoma City Thunder game ended at nearby Kaseya Center saw a similar crowd rush. The food court was busy, and the premium lounge was also in use by a sizeable crowd, with the included food and beverage offerings still available even though it was approaching midnight.

Good benchmark

Food and beverage service — including alcohol — is also offered on board the trains while rides are in process. The Brightline Florida experience will be similar to what is offered on the West Coast with Brightline West but with some added upgrades, according to Brightline West executive director, Mike Reininger.

“What you see and what you experience from a brand experience perspective (in Florida), it’s a very good benchmark of what to expect from Brightline West,” Reininger said.

Brightline West’s planned $21 billion, 218-mile high-speed rail line is planned to link Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga, California, with stations in between. Connectivity into downtown Los Angeles will be available via Southern California’s existing Metrolink passenger rail system.

Faster trains

The trips saw speeds of between 25 and 70 mph, with a top speed on Brightline’s Florida system of 125 mph when passengers are heading to and from Orlando. The average speed on Brightline Florida is around 70 mph.

That is much slower than what’s planned for Brightline West, where the high-speed rail system is being designed for speeds of up to 200 mph.

“It (Brightline West) will obviously be much faster (than Florida),” Reininger said. “Because they’re high-speed electric trains.”

There will be no at-grade crossings for the trains in Nevada, which will eliminate potential hazards, as seen with multiple incidents of crashes in Florida.

Upgraded train sets

The train sets on Brightline West will also be upgraded with the latest comfort and technology. Trains will include lounge cars for premium ticket holders, offering a bar-like atmosphere on the track.

“Basically, every little thing will be one generation better” Reininger said. “The seats are a little nicer. The (charging) plugs are a little bit newer. … There will be a special class of service, which we call the lounge car, here at Brightline West that we don’t have in Florida.”

The trains will also be 100 percent electric, which makes them more environmentally friendly.

Station site

The planned Las Vegas Brightline West station, which is already under construction, will be similar to the downtown Miami station, with food and beverage outlets and plans to build a mixed-use cluster around the station, including retail, residential and hotel spaces.

But as is the case with the train sets, the station will also see an upgrade in Las Vegas and California, compared with the Florida service.

“The station will be a little but nicer, with airport-style luggage handling in the stations that we don’t have in Florida as an innovation,” Reininger said.

After multiple trips taken on Saturday, the Road Warrior left impressed by the service offered by Brightline. With promises of even improved offerings for the Brightline West service also leaves hope that the system will prove successful once it’s up and running in 2030, as planned.

“Everything you’ll see will be as good or better in Brightline West than what we have in existence with Brightline Florida,” Reininger said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.