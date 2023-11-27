Centennial Bowl project pushes toward completion after 8 years

Eight years and $272 million later the Centennial Bowl project in northwest Las Vegas is nearing completion.

The final portion of the five-phase project, which began in 2021, is scheduled for completion next month. That will cap off the final $155 million build out of the Centennial Bowl interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway.

The expansive project stretches from south of Lone Mountain Road to Kyle Canyon Road, with the largest portion being the Centennial Bowl interchange, has been aimed at increasing local, regional and recreation transportation.

Centennial Bowl’s last phase included adding direct freeway connections including: U.S. 95 to 215 westbound; 215 westbound to U.S. 95 northbound; 215 eastbound to U.S. 95 northbound.

The U.S. 95 northbound to 215 eastbound ramp was widened to two lanes, with a half-mile portion of 215 widened to be a six-lane freeway.

Local access was also a major focus of the last phase, with Sky Pointe Drive being relocated and expanded to connect Centennial Parkway to Azure Drive. Oso Blanca Road was also realigned to link it with Centennial Center Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road.

A multiuse recreational trail was also constructed as part of the project. It allows cyclists and pedestrians alike to have a safe route through the area that links Grand Montecito Parkway and Tenaya Way. The lighted trail features off-ramps to local access roads in between the several mile track.

From the first phase to the last, each area of connectivety has been toucned on.

Local connectivity

— Widening and realignment of roads.

— Adding two service interchanges.

— Improved surface street networks.

Regional Connectivity

— Centennial Bowl: U.S. 95 – 215 system interchange.

— Increased U.S. 95 capacity.

— Added high occupancy vehicle lanes and HOV access.

Recreational Amenities

— Nearly 4 miles of multiuse trails.

— Three new trail-specific bridges.

— Improved Kyle Canyon access.

Despite not being fully open, bicyclists and pedestrians have already been using the new multipurpose trail system.

Early feedback suggests the local connectivity portion of the project will be the biggest hit among those who live in the area once the project is completed next month.

“Everyone can get to Sam’s Club,” Brian Boedigaheimer, project acting resident engineer, said about the biggest improvement the project will bring. “When you put it in perspective you no longer have to get on the 215 or the 95 to get over there. Where there’s a Walmart and Sam’s Club.”

