Check your vehicle’s health before going on summer vacation

With many Nevadans staying home for longer periods of time than usual and businesses slowly opening back up, it’s a good idea to ensure your car is in proper working order before you set out on your next drive.

One of the first things motorists should check before they make travel plans is the battery.

Sergio Avila, AAA Nevada spokesman, said the organization saw an increase of 8 percent in calls for battery service during March and April compared with the same two months in 2019.

“That jump is attributed to more cars sitting idle as drivers follow stay-at-home orders,” Avila said.

Avila called the increase a “significant number” for AAA Nevada because all other calls for service — flat tires, tows, lockouts — have had double digit decreases compared with this time last year.

“Battery service is the only type of call AAA Nevada has seen an increase in,” he said.

If your car hasn’t hit the road in a while, AAA encourages you to take some simple steps to keep you and your vehicle safe.

Gas: Motorists are advised to keep their gas tank level between three-fourths of a tank to full. Full tanks provide less space for air and help minimize the possibility of condensation.

Fluids: Check oil, brake fluid, automatic transmission fluid, power steering fluid and windshield washer fluid. Replace or refill as needed by checking your vehicle’s owner’s manual.

Tires: Check the tire pressure and properly inflate to the amount located inside the driver’s door.

Road trip ready: Motorists should also consider taking their vehicle to an auto repair facility for service to ensure it’s in working order.

As many Nevadans continue to stay home, it’s important for drivers not to forget about their vehicles.

If nothing else, taking your vehicle for a quick trip around the block is recommended; that could keep things in working order for when you do need to make an essential trip.

“Even a short drive can be beneficial to all the moving parts and fluids,” Avila said. “That and some other simple measures will help ensure your vehicle is ready to roll when you need it most.”

215 closure

The 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas will close to traffic on a pair of overnights this week.

It will shut to traffic between Oso Blanca Road and Sky Pointe Drive from 8 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

The temporary closures are needed to remove falsework on the new southeast bridge structure over the 215 as part of the $73 million Centennial Bowl interchange project.

The project calls for building new freeway flyover ramps, connecting eastbound 215 to U.S. Highway 95 southbound and U.S. 95 northbound to 215 westbound.

Construction began in January 2019 and is scheduled to finish in late fall.

Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.