Could light rail be added to a 17-mile stretch of Charleston?

The corridor starting at the 215 West for potential light rail by the RTC along West Charleston Boulevard on Saturday, Aug.2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas transit officials are looking at the future of mobility along a long stretch of Charleston Boulevard between Summerlin and the east valley that includes the potential to add Southern Nevada’s first light rail system.

The Regional Transportation Commission is looking at multiple alternatives to improve mobility along a 17-mile stretch of Charleston between Pavilion Center Drive in Summerlin and Nellis Boulevard in the east valley.

The analysis is being funded by a $5.9 million grant awarded to the RTC in 2023 by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

RTC bus route 206 that runs along Charleston is one of the busiest in the valley, seeing 11,000 transit trips per day, according to Andrew Kjellman, senior director of RTC’s Metropolitan Planning Organization. The stretch of road is also one of the busiest as far as vehicles traffic as well, with 35,000 motorists traveling on Charleston daily.

With the high volume of daily traffic, Charleston also has one of the highest rates of serious and fatal crashes, making the need for a safer, smoother commute all the more necessary.

The study is looking at adding a center-run transit system, which could include light rail, bus rapid transit (BRT) or rapid bus service options. That would be similar to the approach being taken on Boulder Highway and the Reimagine Boulder Highway project, where a center-run bus rapid transit line is being added along with improvements to the busy dangerous roadway. Center-run transit refers to a mode of transit that runs along the center lane of a road instead of at its side.

Aside from considering a new transit option for the stretch, other safe streets improvements are also being considered.

“The study is also looking at other potential improvements including wider sidewalks, accessible curb ramps, improved crossings, better lighting, and dedicated space for people biking — all aimed at creating a safer, more connected corridor for all users along Charleston and its connecting routes,” Kjellman said.

Southern Nevada residents can take a survey about the Charleston alternatives analysis project to share how often they use Charleston, what sections they travel, the reasons they travel on the road, what mode of transportation they use and their biggest gripes with the stretch.

Light rail was once considered for a stretch of Maryland Parkway between Harry Reid International Airport to downtown Las Vegas, but that plan was ultimately nixed due to the $1 billion price tag. The RTC ultimately chose to add bus rapid transit on the stretch, with the project now well underway.

Bus rapid transit is an in-street design that features dedicated bus lanes that are also used as turn lanes and bike lanes when buses are not present. The design features more frequent bus stops and longer buses that are 60 feet long and can fit 90 passengers each.

The RTC in conjunction with Clark County, the city of Las Vegas and the Nevada Department of Transportation are aiming to identify one or more of the preferred alternatives by the end of 2026.

Once the option or options are chosen an environmental study would take place, which could last anywhere between three to five years to complete. Following the environmental process construction could begin as early as 2030, with the preferred transit service beginning in 2033.

All of that is subject to the RTC and its partners finding funding for the project. The exact amounts of what each of the three alternatives would cost have to be determined, but those estimated figures are expected to be determined later this year.

“Before the project can move into construction, funding will need to be identified,” Kjellman said. “This will likely involve a combination of local, state, and federal sources, with opportunities to pursue competitive grants and other funding resources.”

