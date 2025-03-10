Daylight saving time brings travel safety issues along with time change

With daylight saving time going into effect early Sunday morning motorists should be wary about the effects the time change has on driving this week.

Moving ahead of time one hour causes a 6 percent increase in crashes in the week following the change, according to a University of Colorado study. The loss of one hour of sleep when daylight saving kicked in can affect people’s sleep schedule, leading to potential drowsiness behind the wheel.

“What research shows is there is an increase in drowsy driving for the first week to 10 days after we ‘spring forward.’ This is tied to less sleep for many while their internal clock gets used to the change,” said Erin Breen, director of UNLV’s Road Equity Alliance and Vulnerable Road Users Project. “Work and school still start at the same time, and when you can’t fall asleep for that first hour, it boils down to lack of sleep.”

Drowsy driving is a factor in 100,000 crashes annually, with incidents increasing after the time change, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration.

Google searches related to the time change surged last week, including an 850 percent uptick in searches for “Do we lose an hour of sleep in March?,” according to data from the Amanda Demanda Law group.

The time change also leads to the sunrise occurring later than before daylight saving kicking in. That makes road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists, even more vulnerable during the early morning hours.

“My concern is teens and workers whose shift/school begin at 7 a.m. are now traveling in the dark,” Breen said. “Younger kids catching buses for an 8 a.m. start may be in this situation too. When you couple a drowsy or un-awake driver with people using the streets outside of vehicles, there is greater potential for crashes. On the other end, I appreciate the light when kids are out playing after school.”

The annual spring forward of time is the subject of legislation that could exempt Nevada from daylight saving time, as Hawaii and Arizona already do. If passed this year, the change to standard time would go into effect on Jan. 1.

Safe driving tips

As drivers adjust this week to the time change, here are some tips to increase road safety.

■ Adjust sleep schedules: Going to bed earlier than usual is one way to adjust for the hour-time change.

■ Be aware of drowsy driving signs: Defensive driving to identify other potential drowsy drivers can help eliminate a potential crash. Keep an eye out for motorists drifting in and out of their lane. If you’re the driver and you begin to feel tired, start yawning and are having trouble focusing on the road, pulling over to safety to gather yourself is a way to combat sleepiness behind the wheel.

■ Use caution around vulnerable road users: Residents who might be out in the early morning jogging, cycling or walking to work or school can be tougher to see because sunrise occurs later. Motorists should exercise caution while driving in areas that they know have significant pedestrian and cyclist traffic. Those who are out walking or cycling should wear bright or reflective clothing to increase visibility to drivers.

“I would like to remind everyone that safe travel always depends on them,” Breen said. “How you drive is your responsibility as are the consequences; the biggest issue is the driver is never the one critically injured or killed. The person walking is also responsible to follow the rules; but also never assume because they are legally crossing a street or walking, that it is safe.”

