Deadly stretch of Boulder Highway in Las Vegas being reimagined

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2018 - 2:07 pm
 

One of the deadliest stretches of road in the state is receiving a much needed makeover.

A 15-mile stretch of Boulder Highway from Charleston Boulevard to Wagonwheel Drive is being redone to improve safety and mobility, largely aimed at pedestrians.

Since 2006 Boulder Highway has seen 52 pedestrian deaths, according to the Department of Public Safety.

That number accounts for almost 9 percent of all pedestrian deaths in the state over that time, department stats revealed.

Over the past 18 months, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada compiled input from residents, community partners and area businesses about what they’d like to see done to improve Boulder Highway.

Those suggestions turned into a re-imagined road project that the transportation entities are looking for more feedback on ahead of implementing the plan.

Boulder Highway was in a largely rural area when it was built in 1931 as part of the construction of Hoover Dam. Initially the highway served as the area’s only freeway, carrying State Route 5, and later U.S. Routes 93, 95 and 466 near Boulder City, through Henderson and into downtown Las Vegas.

The area has exploded since then, with 20,000 homes, apartments and condominiums and over 970 commercial lots within a half-mile radius of Boulder Highway. The area also sees 10,000 RTC transit riders and 36,000 vehicles traveling on it daily.

The Reimagine Boulder Highway study identifies numerous safety improvements, especially for pedestrians as well as proposals to improve mobility with more multi-modal options for travelers.

Residents can take the online survey consisting of 14 questions to share their opinions about possible features of the project.

“We are working collaboratively with local residents, business owners and community leaders to identify solutions to make Boulder Highway a safer and more accessible corridor for everyone,” said Tina Quigley, RTC general manager.

“From improved pedestrian facilities, bicycle access and transit service to new traffic management and technologies, the plan will literally reimagine Boulder Highway’s transportation future. And all of these improvements could further enhance economic development in the area.”

RTC routes to holiday fun

Not having a personal vehicle shouldn’t deter residents from partaking in holiday fun.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) mapped out the easiest route to get to season-themed events for the family.

From ice skating and parades to light displays, and more, RTC buses can get you, your friends and family there.

Here’s a list of holiday events and the RTC bus routes that will get you there:

Bus routes:

SDX: Strip/downtown Las Vegas express; Deuce: The Strip; SX: Sahara Express; CX: Centennial Express; WAX: Westcliff Airport Express; 102: Jones; 104: Valley View; 105: Martin Luther King; 106: Rancho Centennial Hills; 109: Maryland Parkway; 111: Pecos Road/Green Valley Parkway; 117: Las Vegas Boulevard south/Silverado Ranch Boulevard; 122: Maryland Parkway south/Horizon Ridge Parkway; 203: Spring Mountain/Desert Inn/ Lamb; 206: Charleston; 210: Lake Mead Boulevard; 217: Warm Springs/downtown Henderson.

Events and the bus to take:

Ice Skating

-The Park: SDX, Deuce

-Cosmopolitan: SDX, Deuce

-City National Arena: SX, 206

-Sobe Ice Arena: 106, 210

Winter Villages

Green Valley Ranch: 111. 122

Red Rock Resort: 206, SDX

Shopping Centers/Malls

Galleria at Sunset: SDX, Deuce,

North Premium Outlet: CX, SDX, WAX, 105, 206, 207

South Premium Outlet: SDX, 117, 217, Deuce (a.m. route)

Boulevard Mall: 109, 203

Meadows Mall: 104, 207

Downtown Summerlin: SX, 206

Town Square: SDX, 104, 117, 212, Deuce (a.m.) route

Holiday Setups

Magical Forest at Opportunity Village: 102

Holiday Cactus Garden at Ethel M: 212

Las Vegas Christmas Town at Cowabunga Bay: BHX. 212

Global Winter Wonderland at the Rio:104/202

Christmas Tree Displays

Bellagio: SDX, Deuce, 202

Linq: Deuce, SDX, 202

The Park: SDX, Deuce, WAX, 201

Questions and comments should be sent to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Follow @RJroadwarrior on Twitter.

