Drivers urged to get rest to avoid falling asleep at the wheel

Drowsy driving can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.
Getting plenty of rest before a long trip is a vital step to keep motorists from nodding off behind the wheel and potentially causing a crash.
“Sleep is the only true preventative measure against the risks of drowsy driving,” said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.
The advice sounds like common sense, but the problem is more pervasive than you might think.
Drowsy drivers caused more than 4,121 crashes between 2011 and 2015, with nearly half of those fatigued drivers closing their eyes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The results are sometimes deadly, like when a dozing truck driver plowed into four vehicles stopped at a construction zone along U.S. Highway 93 roughly 50 miles north of Las Vegas on July 18.
Two men from Idaho were killed in the crash, while two other drivers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The semi-trailer driver admitted to investigators that he was asleep at the wheel and woke up seconds before the accident, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Along with getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night, drivers should avoid drinking or taking any medications before hitting the road, Illia said. Coffee and energy drinks might give you a temporary boost in alertness, but motorists usually become even more fatigued after the sugar and caffeine highs wear off.
If the eyelids start getting heavy, drivers should pull over and take a 20-minute nap in a lighted area or a designated rest stop, Illia said.
NDOT also does its part to keep drivers alert — particularly in rural areas — by embedding rumble strips in the pavement. The tool creates an audible vibration through the wheels and into the interior of vehicles driven by sleepy motorists who might be drifting off the road.
Additionally, wrong-way signs equipped with flashing red lights will be installed at a handful of freeway exits, including the new Kyle Canyon Road interchange at U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley and also the Starr Avenue interchange at Interstate 15 in the south valley, Illia said.
Replacing those fading plates
Michael from Las Vegas said he’s noticed that some of the older Nevada license plates are fading, sometimes leaving a “dirty brownish color” or exposing bare metal.
Michael wanted to know why he’s seeing so many defective plates, and whether the Department of Motor Vehicles was aware of the problem.
The DMV started fixing this issue in 2016 with a rolling reissue program to replace faded plates, agency spokesman Kevin Malone said. That same year, the DMV also opened a new plate manufacturing factory in Carson City and introduced the current “Home Means Nevada” standard plate design.
“The new license plate factory enabled the DMV to bring back embossed license plates and discontinue the older, flat-plate process,” Malone said.
However, they aren’t being replaced immediately due to a backlog of nearly 720,000 sets of plates that were up to 15 years old, Malone said. The DMV gave itself about three years to pare down that backlog.
“We are now in the third year of replacing older plates,” Malone said. “We expect to have all of the faded plates replaced by this time next year.”
Scrambled crossing
As a way to make sure pedestrians safely cross the street, Gary from Henderson suggested that four-way stop lights be implemented at most intersections. Known as a “pedestrian scramble,” the move would force all vehicles to stop so that people cross the intersection all at once.
These scrambles are typically used at intersections with high volumes of pedestrian traffic, but there are some advantages and disadvantages to this model, said Catherine Lu, a spokeswoman for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
“Pedestrian safety may increase, but four-way red lights increase congestion and slow down traffic flow for drivers,” Lu said. “In some instances, it could decrease safety for both pedestrians and drivers, who may disobey the signals due to longer wait times for the overall traffic cycle.”
No flashing yellow arrows
Darlene from Las Vegas wanted to know why Clark County officials won’t install a flashing yellow left-turn arrow for drivers turning from Eastern Avenue to Silverado Ranch Road or Presque Isle Street in the south valley.
County spokesman Dan Kulin said there are no plans to install flashing yellow arrow signals due to the high speeds and large traffic volumes at these intersections.
Beltway potholes filled
Mark from Las Vegas said he dodges potholes nearly every day during his commute on the southbound 215 Beltway, specifically between Town Center Drive and Decatur Boulevard in the southwest valley.
Kulin said crews were dispatched last Wednesday to start filling those pesky potholes.
Road work ahead
Downtown
■ Rancho Drive will be restricted at Washington Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. daily through Sept. 14. Crews are working on a storm drain project.
■ Washington Avenue is restricted between Robin Street and Baker Avenue through October. Crews are working on a storm drain project.
■ Ogden Avenue will be restricted between Main Street and City Parkway through mid-October. Crews are making street, sidewalk and lighting improvements.
■ The Charleston Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 are closed until mid-October. Crews are rebuilding the intersection.
■ The D Street offramp from northbound Interstate 15 is closed through mid-November. Crews are widening the freeway.
■ Interstate 15 will be narrowed in both directions between Sahara Avenue and D Street until Nov. 20. Crews are widening the freeway.
■ The ramp connecting southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane and detoured through Nov. 20. Crews are widening I-15.
■ The ramp linking southbound U.S. 95 to northbound I-15 is closed through Nov. 20. Crews are widening I-15.
■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed until early 2019. Crews are building a high-occupancy flyover ramp.
■ Gass Avenue will be restricted between Las Vegas and Charleston Boulevards through March 2019. Crews are making pedestrians and bicycle improvements.
Northwest
■ Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to two lanes at Elkhorn Road through December. Crews are building a new carpool ramp.
■ El Capitan will be restricted between Lone Mountain and Ann roads from Monday to the beginning of August 2019. Crews are installing a storm drain system.
North Las Vegas
■ Pecos Road will be closed at the 215 Beltway through the end of October. Crews are building a freeway bridge.
Henderson
■ Stephanie Street will be restricted between the 215 Beltway and Cielo Abierto Way through October. Crews are repaving the road and making other improvements.
Gasoline prices
The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $3.09 per gallon. It was $3.17 in Nevada. The national average of $2.84 is the same as a week ago, the same as a month ago and up 49 cents from a year ago.
Las Vegas Review-Journal