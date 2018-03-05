Expect orange cones on Washington Avenue in Las Vegas until August

It seems like forever since orange cones have popped up along a mile-long stretch of Washington Avenue, making for some pretty nasty traffic jams. The torn-up conditions aren’t expected to end anytime soon.

Construction continues on a one-mile section of Washington Avenue between Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Crews will continue work until summer on installing a new storm drain. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Several of you have asked why, exactly, construction crews have taken over the stretch of Washington, creating traffic jams as motorists navigate massive lane restrictions between Rancho Drive and Martin Luther King Boulevard in west Las Vegas.

Don’t blame it on Project Neon and the folks at the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The city of Las Vegas started digging into the street last summer to install a large storm drain that will connect to existing flood control facilities, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

The project is about 60 percent complete, with the installation of a reinforced concrete box culvert between Martin Luther King and Tonopah Drive, Kurtz said. Plans also call for installation of 1,950 feet of reinforced concrete pipe, repair of existing manholes and replacing sewer and water lines running through the area.

Of course, we’ll mostly notice a freshly resurfaced and restriped Washington Avenue, with a new set of curbs, gutters, sidewalks and bicycle lanes running on each side of the street by the time work wraps up in August.

The project, pegged at more than $10 million, is funded by the county’s fuel revenue index money, Kurtz said.

Stalled stoplight

Coleen from Summerlin noticed a problem with the traffic signal for drivers on southbound Anasazi Drive wanting to make a left turn onto eastbound Hualapai Way.

“The light does not change unless cross traffic is approaching,” Coleen said. “My husband leaves for work at 4 a.m. and can sit at the intersection for 10 or 20 minutes.”

Kurtz said drivers should wait no more than a couple of minutes at an intersection, and asked city crews to immediately fix the signal.

Missing link

Ellen from northwest Las Vegas said she usually heads to work by exiting northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Buffalo Drive. But during the commute home, she can’t find a way to enter the highway at Buffalo.

“Why is there no entrance to 95 south at Buffalo?” Ellen asked.

Turns out there is, technically, a Buffalo onramp to southbound U.S. 95 — it’s just a little tricky to find.

The onramp can be accessed from Buffalo Road by traveling to Sky Pointe Drive, then turning west onto the 215 Beltway to a signalized intersection leading to the highway, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said.

“We have several projects planned and underway aimed at improving mobility and access along the northwest U.S. Highway 95 corridor,” Illia said.

Sun City speeders

John from Sun City MacDonald Ranch noticed drivers are speeding along Horizon Ridge Parkway, between Green Valley Parkway and Valle Verde Drive in Henderson.

“It has a posted speed limit of 35 mph, but few drivers adhere to this and go 45 mph or above,” John wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “Could the city install a large, blinking 35 mph sign around here?”

Kathleen Richards, a spokeswoman for the city of Henderson, noted that the speed limit changes from 45 to 35 mph for the short section of Horizon Ridge between Green Valley and Valley Verde. Crash data will be reviewed to determine whether the speed limit poses any problems, and city staffers will make sure the existing signs are visible.

“The suggested flashing signs are certainly an option, and the city will investigate possible locations for them,” Richards said.

Bumpy road

Bob from North Las Vegas noticed that westbound Lone Mountain Road is “very uneven” between Allen Lane and Valley Drive — complete with a sinkhole near Willis Street.

North Las Vegas city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said road improvements are being designed right now for a stretch of Lone Mountain, between Decatur Boulevard and Losee Road. However, construction isn’t scheduled to begin until next year.

In the meantime, Goldberg said crews from the city’s Public Works Department will examine the road to determine whether any immediate work needs to be done.

