Fatal crashes still trending above 2021 in Clark County

Clark County continues to see a surge in traffic fatalities this year while the numbers are trending slightly lower statewide.

Through October, Clark County roads have seen 201 traffic-related deaths as a result of 186 fatal crashes, according to data released by the Nevada Office of Public Safety. The death total is 5 percent higher than in the first 10 months of 2021, with fatal crash occurrences up 3 percent over that time.

This is the opposite of where statewide data is heading. Crash-related deaths are down 3 percent year-over-year through October, going from 321 last year to 312 this year.

Traffic deaths tied to many vulnerable road users are also up in Clark County.

Alarmingly, bicyclist deaths are up 175 percent through October, with 11 so far this year compared to four during the same time period in 2021.

And those numbers don’t include two bicyclists killed in a crash near UNLV on Nov. 4.

“Bicycle fatalities are the highest I can remember in my 26-plus years in transportation,” said Erin Breen, coordinator at the Traffic Safety Coalition at UNLV. “The official number of 11 is the highest Clark County number in decades, and we know there are at least two more in November.”

Breen suggests bicyclists ride in the right lane, with traffic, wear a helmet, put flashers or reflectors on their bikes and helmets, and add a side mirror to their helmets, if possible.

“At night, if possible, walk your bike at intersections, just for added safety,” Breen said. “Don’t ride on the sidewalk, drivers will not be looking for you. If you must, drive in the same direction as traffic. Drivers will never see you as they enter or exit a driveway because they truly won’t expect you to be there.”

So far this year there have been 55 pedestrian fatalities, up from 51 through October 2021, an 8 percent increase.

“For the majority of pedestrians, lives are lost because the pedestrian is crossing where they don’t belong,” Breen said.

The number of motorcyclists killed on Southern Nevada roads through October stands at 49, matching the total during the first 10 months of 2021.

Fatal crashes tied to users of scooters, mopeds or all-terrain vehicles are down 67 percent year-over-year, going from three deaths through October 2021, to one this year.

“Far too many bicyclist and motorcyclist fatalities are happening because drivers don’t ‘see’ them,” Breen said. “Many of these deaths have happened because drivers pull out of side streets, parking lots or driveways and don’t look carefully enough; or they make a left turn into their path.”

As has been the case for as long as people have been able to drive, the public safety office noted the leading causes of fatal crashes are speed and impairment.

Officials do what they can to try and mitigate all crashes, but especially fatal ones. That includes education and public service announcements and target enforcement of speeding, seat belt and impairment laws.

Law enforcement across the state is in the midst of the latest enforcement campaign. Through Nov. 30, law enforcement officers will be coordinating highly visible patrols enforcing seat belt laws.

To illustrate the importance of buckling up, the Nevada Highway Patrol highlighted the deaths of 67 people involved in traffic crashes that weren’t wearing safety belts.

“That’s 67 lives that could possibly be alive today if they would have been restrained,” the NHP said in an email.

