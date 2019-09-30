Golden Knights, Raiders plates a hit among Nevada motorists

Almost 47,000 specialty license plate registrations have occurred in the last year between the Golden Knights and Raiders editions.

Las Vegas Resident Bernard Turner is among thousands of Nevada motorists who purchased the Vegas Golden Knights "Vegas Born" Nevada specialty license plate in its first two months of availability. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Boulder City resident Tony Cloud attaches his newly acquired Raiders Nevada specialty license plate to his pickup truck on the first day of its availability, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas-Review Journal)

After the first year of eligibility, the Vegas Golden Knights’ Nevada specialty license plate has been a hit worthy of a power play.

A total of 35,888 active registrations (vehicle and motorcycle) of the plate was reported as of Aug. 31, the latest official figure available from the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles.

The number of Knights plates has jumped by more than 10,000 since March 31, when 22,098 registrations were reported by the DMV.

The Knights plate stands as the second-most-popular plate behind the Las Vegas Commemorative plate, which has 89,305 active registrations. (There are 50,921 active veterans and military specialty plate registrations, but those aren’t available to the public.)

“We are constantly overwhelmed by the support for our team from the community and local residents,” said Brian Killingsworth, chief marketing officer for the Knights.

Raiders plate registrations double

The Raiders specialty plate has been around for less time, going live Jan. 14, but has already seen thousands of fans mount it on their vehicles.

The plate has 8,797 active registrations, up from 3,398 through the end of March, according to the Aug. 31 DMV data.

The total sat at 9,511 actively registered plates as of Sept. 25, Raiders spokesman Mike Taylor said.

The Raiders hope to have 17,000 pates registered in the first year to amass over $500,000, as $30 of each plate’s fee goes to the organization’s charitable arm, the Raiders Foundation.

The proceeds will go toward a nonprofit organization of the foundation’s choice, through a grant process aimed at increasing community and civic health through the support of the military and youth development.

“The Raiders are pleased to see that Nevadans are not only showing their Silver and Black pride but are also supporting the community through the funds that are being collected, which will go toward assisting nonprofit organizations throughout the state,” Raiders President Marc Badain said.

I-15 HOV lane closure

The carpool lane on a stretch of Interstate 15 will shut to traffic for multiple days this week.

The high occupancy vehicle lane on I-15 southbound between Spring Mountain and Flamingo roads will close from 10 p.m. Tuesday until 5 a.m. Friday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

An additional inside travel lane on I-15 southbound will close from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. nightly during this time frame.

The closures are needed for bridge joint repairs as part of routine maintenance.

Spaghetti Bowl closure

An overnight closure Monday will affect Spaghetti Bowl traffic.

The U.S. Highway 95 southbound to Interstate 15 southbound ramp will close to traffic from 10 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

The closure is needed for placing a bridge deck overlay as well as other Project Neon-related punch-list work.

The nearly $1 billion 4-mile-long I-15 upgrade from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue was completed this summer.

A punch list is a document prepared near the end of a project detailing work not conforming to contract specifications that the general contractor must complete prior to final payment, according to Tony Illia, transportation department spokesman.

