Golden Knights-themed streets reaching into North Las Vegas

Palmer Ranch in North Las Vegas is set to have its 82-acre master planned community lined with streets named after members of the inaugural Golden Knights team.

Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot from Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov, not pictured, during the second period of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 7, 2018. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto)

A Golden Knights ice sculpture on display at Toshiba Plaza before Game 1 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Since the Vegas Golden Knights took the region by storm, the team’s fans have found just about every way to show their admiration.

Soon, they will be able to reside on streets named after players from their favorite franchise.

Palmer Ranch in North Las Vegas is set to have its 82-acre master-planned community lined with streets named after members of the inaugural Golden Knights team.

The main road leading into the 405-home community will be Golden Knights Way, documents submitted to North Las Vegas planning officials show.

There you will find Marc-Andre Fleury and Nate Schmidt roads and Ryan Reaves and William Karlsson streets with other roads named after each member of the team that went to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2017-2018 season.

The 30 street names also include those of former Knights, with Gerard Gallant Street — after the team’s first coach, who was fired — and Cody Eakin Road and Malcolm Subban Street, players who have been traded.

The Knights follow the Las Vegas Raiders into the street-naming realm. For the NFL franchise, which kicks off play at Allegiant Stadium this fall, there is Al Davis Way, named after their former owner and coach and located next to the stadium. Also, in Henderson, the team gained approval for Executive Airport Drive to be renamed Raiders Way.

Trish Ketchell, internet home consultant for Taylor Morrison, the builder developing the neighborhood, said she wasn’t sure where the idea for the street names came from.

“I don’t know how the Golden Knights names came about. When we bought the property, they were already named,” Ketchell said. “So it wasn’t us who decided that … but it’s pretty exciting they did that; it’s going to be super fun.”

Ketchell said paving of the streets should take place in June, and soon after that, the street signage reflecting the Knights-derived names would be installed.

If you want to live in a Golden Knights wonderland, homes in the neighborhood start at the high $200,000s and feature four separate communities, with two, single-story-only gated neighborhoods and two, two-story home neighborhoods. Models will be available to preview next month.

“Normally a builder will have a combination of single and twos (story homes) and they’ll intertwine them,” Ketchell said. “Ours are going to be completely separated and are appealing to different people.”

Bus face coverings

Looking to further efforts to keep bus drivers and riders safe, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada now recommends passengers wear a face covering while riding.

“Due to the pandemic, we launched a social distancing campaign in March,” said Angela Castro, RTC spokeswoman, “and we are now promoting the optional use of face coverings, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages as an effective health and safety precaution to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”

The latest move is on top of enhanced cleaning and sanitation efforts on RTC buses and facilities with requiring rear-door entry on buses and creating a buffer zone between riders and drivers to decrease the possibility of spreading the disease.

Multiple drivers and employees of RTC contractors have tested positive for COVID-19.

Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.