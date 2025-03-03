Henderson 215 widening project’s cost rises ahead of construction beginning

A 215 Beltway widening project slated to begin this year in Henderson saw its cost rise ahead of the start of construction on the yearslong project.

Rush hour traffic is seen on Interstate 215 between Green Valley and St. Rose Parkways Friday, February 28, 2025, in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 215 Beltway widening project slated to begin this year in Henderson saw its cost rise ahead of the start of construction on the yearslong project.

The 215 widening work between Pecos Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson is expected to cost $160 million, up from last year’s estimated $120 million cost, according to city spokesman Justin Emerson.

The bid for the project came in at $145 million, with the remaining costs being tied to contingencies and labor by the city of Henderson, which will oversee the project, Emerson noted.

Although Henderson is overseeing the project, the funding will come from Clark County’s beltway fund. The Board of County Commissioners is expected to approve the funding for construction costs and the widening at its Tuesday meeting as part of the consent agenda, via an interlocal agreement with Henderson.

The scope of work includes adding two lanes in each direction of the 215, making the stretch between Pecos and Stephanie between five and six lanes in each direction, depending on the area.

On-ramps and off-ramps along the stretch will also be upgraded, including adding additional turn lanes at Pecos, Green Valley Parkway, Valle Verde Drive and Stephanie. The added lanes on the 215 on top of the increased turn lanes are expected to reduce the major traffic congestion seen during rush hours.

The Green Valley Parkway bridge over 215 will be converted into a diverging diamond interchange, which allows vehicles to turn left onto freeway on-ramps without stopping or affecting through traffic.

The interchange will see traffic cross over to the left side of the road, with traffic signals in place to help guide traffic at each crossover. Henderson is no stranger to similar interchanges, as one has been in place on Horizon Drive over Interstate 11, formerly known as U.S. Highway 95, since 2015.

A pedestrian bridge will be constructed over Green Valley Parkway at Village Walk Drive, connecting the two sides of the District at Green Valley Ranch outdoor shopping mall. Pedestrians will be able to cross the intersection where traffic often backs up on Green Valley Parkway in both directions.

The bridge will also serve as an asset for those walking to and from events at Lee’s Family Forum, which is located just south of the bridge on Green Valley and Paseo Verde parkways.

The bridge will also provide a safer, more efficient way for cyclists on the 215 Trail to cross Green Valley Parkway.

Work on the project is expected to begin this year and will take nearly 33 months to complete, Emerson said.

