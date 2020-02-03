Henderson getting in on the 215 Beltway widening fun

A vital access road that links about every portion of town and in turn sees daily traffic snarls is set for another round of widening.

A widening project will add one lane to each side of the 215 Beltway between Windmill and Pecos Road. Jan. 31, 2020. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A vital access road that links about every portion of town, and in turn sees daily traffic snarls, is set for another round of widening.

The 215 Beltway is slated for another widening project, this time near the Henderson area.

The Beltway between Pecos and Windmill roads will see a lane added in each direction in a $29.6 million project scheduled to begin in the spring, Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said.

“This project will add one lane to each side of the 215 there and repave parts of this area,” Kulin said. “When finished there will be four lanes in each direction there.”

The stretch of road sees heavy traffic congestion, especially during the evening rush hour.

With the expected start of the project planned for March or April, motorists should brace for construction-related congestion until the yearlong project is complete.

The widening project being carried out by Las Vegas Paving is the latest in a string of expansion projects for the Beltway. Over $88 million in widening projects are in various stages of completion.

The first portion began in March 2019 and saw the Beltway between Decatur Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue widened, adding one travel lane in each direction on the 7-mile stretch of road. That portion wrapped up in the fall.

Two other phases are under construction. A $23.6 million project is underway on a stretch of the highway between Decatur and Interstate 15 and is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year, according to the county.

Although it’s only a 2-mile stretch, the project has a higher construction cost as more grading, retaining walls, sound walls and flood control work is needed.

A widening project of the 215 Beltway between Tropicana and Charleston Boulevard is also underway and is slated to finish early next year. The stretch of the Beltway sees 108,000 vehicles per day, according to Nevada Department of Transportation data.

Henderson will see another area of the Beltway widened at a future date, as a projected $35 million project will add lane capacity to the highway between Pecos and Stephanie roads.

Airport parking fees

Parking fare increases at McCarran International Airport kicked off Sunday.

In what is the first rate adjustment for parking at the airport since 2013, prices increased by varying amounts depending on location.

The rate adjustments are as follows:

— Long-term parking garage (all terminals): From $16 to $18.

— Valet (all terminals): From $23 to $30.

— Economy lot: From $10 to $12.

— Impound rates: From $10 to $50.

— Daily rates in the short-term garages ($36) and the remote lot ($15) will not be changed.

The increases are projected to rake in an additional $4.7 million annually for McCarran, bringing the projected yearly revenue from parking fees at the airport to an estimated annual total of $38.4 million, according to county documents.

Revenue generated by the increased fees will go toward supporting McCarran’s parking and ground transportation capital improvements and operating costs for the airport’s expected increase in passenger traffic.

Tropicana improvement project

The next phase of the east Tropicana Avenue corridor improvement project is underway.

Construction is occurring on different stretches of the major east-west road, including between Maryland Parkway and Tamarus Street, Eastern Avenue to McLeod Drive and Nellis Boulevard to Boulder Highway, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Activities along the stretches include median island curb removals, utility manhole lowering, and paving operations.

Repaving work is expected to begin in mid-February between Maryland Parkway and Eastern.

Lane closures are scheduled with the scope of the work, with some daytime and nighttime restrictions.

