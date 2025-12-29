Here’s a look at New Year’s Eve road closure information around the Strip

When the crowd of over 340,000 revelers ring in the new year this week on the Strip, many roads in and around the resort corridor will be shut to traffic.

People walk throughout the streets on the Strip after they were closed off for New Year’s Eve celebrations on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the expected record-breaking crowd of over 340,000 revelers ring in the new year this week on the Strip, many roads in and around the resort corridor will be shut to traffic for hours Wednesday into Thursday.

From Las Vegas Boulevard and multiple Interstate 15 off-ramps, motorists should plan ahead to ensure they don’t encounter a blocked street to end 2025.

The coordinated effort includes Clark County Public Works, the Metropolitan Police Department and the Nevada Department of Transportation who are responsible for traffic and pedestrian control measures for New Year’s Eve.

During the first week of December, Clark County crews begin the New Year’s operation by moving 15 metal closure gates into place on medians around Las Vegas Boulevard. The yellow gates weigh several hundred pounds each and are used to block streets during Strip closures.

Between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, crews place 3,000 crowd-control metal barricades, each about 8-feet wide, on the gutter line of the Strip. Metro officers move these barriers into the street when they shut down the Strip on New Year’s Eve, leaving the inside lane open in each direction for emergency vehicles.

Metro serves as the lead agency on closing and opening the roads, and coordinates with the transportation and public works departments.

“When LVMPD gives the OK, NDOT closes I-15 ramps to the Strip and CCPW Road Division crews follow approximately one hour later closing the arterials at Las Vegas Boulevard once traffic has cleared,” a Clark County spokesperson said.

Road closures will begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and last through the early morning hours of Thursday.

The Strip will be shut down at 6:30 p.m., with the full closure of Las Vegas Boulevard between Reno Avenue to the south and Spring Mountain Road to the north slated to occur before 8 p.m., according to Clark County. Both Reno and Spring Mountain will remain open to east and westbound traffic during the Strip closure.

Between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., Clark County crews will start removing pedestrian rails from the Las Vegas Boulevard gutter line, medians and intersections. The barricades are loaded onto trucks and picked up between 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. The county then carries out one more pass with the street sweepers and are wrapped up at 10 a.m., according to Clark County.

I-15 off-ramp and surface street closures near the Strip will take place between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday, according to NDOT and include:

— I-15 north and southbound off-ramps to Tropicana Avenue.

— I-15 north and southbound off-ramps to Flamingo Road.

— Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue.

— Tropicana eastbound between I-15 and Las Vegas Boulevard.

— Flamingo eastbound between Valley View and Las Vegas boulevards.

— Hotel Rio Drive at Dean Martin Drive.

NDOT reminds drivers to be safe behind the wheel during the holiday celebration.

Motorists should obey all posted signage and directions from law enforcement and traffic control personnel.

Anyone planning to consume alcohol or other substances that could alter their ability to safely operate a vehicle should use a ride hailing or taxi service and take the Regional Transportation Commission’s bus system.

The bus service, which includes 39 routes around the Las Vegas Valley, will be free from 6 p.m. Wednesday, through 9 a.m. Thursday.

