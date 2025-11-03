Here’s when Waymo plans to launch Las Vegas autonomous ride-hailing service

Silicon Valley-based Waymo plans to begin offering locals and visitors alike rides in their self-driving vehicles, the company announced Monday.

Silicon Valley-based Waymo plans to begin offering locals and visitors alike rides in its self-driving vehicles, the company announced Monday.

Waymo has provided hundreds of thousands of autonomous rides weekly in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Atlanta and Austin, Texas, and officials said the company is looking forward to bringing the years of experience to Las Vegas, with safety top of mind.

Waymo has been closely working with area officials ahead of its planned Southern Nevada expansion.

“Las Vegas has a proud, proven history of setting global standards for unforgettable experiences and forward-thinking innovation,” Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said in a statement. “The introduction of Waymo and its autonomous driving technology is not a science experiment, but rather a proven, safe, new alternative designed to help our residents and the millions of visitors who come to our city get around—from the Strip and beyond. We are committed to ensuring this technology is adopted responsibly, and securing Las Vegas’s place as a leader in the future of urban mobility.”

The move was praised by Celeste Brooks, director of mission advancement for Best Buddies in Nevada

“Best Buddies in Nevada welcomes Waymo to Las Vegas!” Brooks said in a statement. “With their support, we can grow our programs and create more opportunities for friendship, jobs, and leadership development—helping build a more inclusive community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Accessible transportation remains a vital piece of fostering independence and inclusion.”

A Mothers Against Drunk Driving official said she is excited to see another ride-hailing option for those in Southern Nevada, as it adds another way for people to get home safely after a night of reveling.

“The mission of MADD is to make roadways safe for everyone, and key to that mission is ending impaired driving once and for all and that’s why we’re very excited about Waymo’s announcement that they’re coming to Nevada,” Flor Bernal, regional executive director of MADD Nevada, said in a statement. “Autonomous vehicles play an important role by providing another tool in the toolbox to help end impaired driving. MADD has been a long-time partner with Waymo and we are proud of our shared commitment to protect drivers, passengers, pedestrians, and the community.”

Waymo joins Zoox, which recently launched commercial robotaxi rides in purpose-built four-seater pods, that operate without a steering wheel or pedals.

Elon Musk is also planning to launch a Tesla robotaxi offering in Southern Nevada. The Musk-owned the Boring Co. was approved for limited above-ground passenger rides of its Vegas Loop transportation system, where self-driving operation testing is underway.

