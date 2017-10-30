ad-fullscreen
Road Warrior

Hockey fans glide to the game on Golden Knights Express

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2017 - 6:09 pm
 

Anticipation built during a recent bus ride from P.T.’s Ranch in Henderson to T-Mobile Arena.

Wearing a Vegas Golden Knights jersey, Suzanne Buchman wondered last Tuesday whether the NHL’s newest hockey team could beat the heavily favored Chicago Blackhawks. Or at least keep up.

Rather than dealing with the stress of driving in evening commuter traffic, Buchman excitedly chatted about the game with her friend, Caryn Dibble, while riding the new Golden Knights Express.

The bus service, launched during preseason, offers rides from four pickup locations in the Las Vegas Valley for $2 each way.

“Uber and Lyft were going to charge way too much money, and there’s no way we’re going to drive to the Strip and pay those crazy parking fees,” said Buchman, a Las Vegas resident with season tickets to the Golden Knights.

“We’ve been using the bus from the beginning,” Buchman said. “Honestly, I’m impressed.”

The Golden Knights teamed up with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada to develop four nonstop routes serving areas with the largest number of season ticket holders.

Just over 200 riders usually board the Golden Knights Express buses each way, but the system could carry five times that number, said Jacob Simmons, the RTC’s senior transit operations planner.

Growth potential

The RTC will cover the $156,000 operational cost to run the special bus routes during the NHL season, Simmons said. In turn, the Golden Knights will provide $156,000 worth of advertising and marketing to promote RTC transit services through digital display boards, media campaigns, ticket giveaways and the team’s website.

“It’s still new, but I think our ridership will grow as people learn that the service exists,” Simmons said during a ride last week with the Road Warrior.

Some of the double-decked buses are wrapped in black and gold vinyl bearing the Golden Knights logo, images of a few players and the “Vegas Strong” motto.

At $4 roundtrip, the bus ride cuts the stress of driving through traffic while avoiding parking fees that top out at $25 for the MGM Resorts International-owned hotels surrounding T-Mobile Arena.

“I like that you don’t have to worry about getting in and out of there because the driver takes care of it,” Henderson resident Mike Anderson, a season ticket holder, said while getting off the bus. “All of the people on board were excited to go to the game, so it was just a fun time.”

Free parking will be available at each of the pickup locations: the J.W. Marriott Las Vegas in Summerlin; P.T.’s Ranch in Henderson; Born and Raised sports bar in the southwest valley; and the Centennial Hills Transit Center in the northwest valley.

Passengers are dropped off at the northwest corner of the Excalibur parking garage, next to a designated ride-share stop for game days. From there, hockey fans take a 10 minute walk along Frank Sinatra Drive to access the arena.

Buses make three trips on each route at varying times before the game. Headed back, each route departs 20, 30 and 40 minutes after the game. More information is available at rtcsnv.com.

The Golden Knights are on the road for the next couple of weeks, but local should give the bus a try the next time the team plays at home Nov. 10 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Advisory signal

Al from Las Vegas feels that a 30 mph speed advisory sign is a little too slow for the St. Rose Parkway exit from southbound Interstate 15.

“If someone even slowed to 45 mph, they would probably get run over from behind,” Al wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “This is an unsafe, ridiculously slow speed for a long, straight, high-speed exit.”

As you noted, Al, the yellow sign is advisory — not mandatory.

“It’s cautionary for tractor-trailer and recreational travel,” said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, which determines speed limits based on what at least 85 percent of the traffic travels through any specific corridor.

Not-so-glamorous Hollywood

Alvida has lived on the east end of the valley for nearly 30 years and says the roads in her neighborhood are in dire need of repair — particularly along Hollywood Boulevard, between Lake Mead and Charleston boulevards.

“I am 80 years old, and I want to know if I will see improvements to Hollywood Boulevard during my lifetime,” Alvida said.

Southwest Gas Corp. recently had a project in that area, but Clark County officials are planning to rebuild that stretch of Hollywood early next year, county spokesman Dan Kulin said.

Questions and comments should be sent to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Find @RJroadwarrior on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare loves the way the Golden Knights play for each other
Pierre-Edouard Bellemare warns looking ahead could come back to haunt the Golden Knights on the team's upcoming road trip that starts on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant expects Golden Knights to be challenged on six-game road trip
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant doesn’t want his team looking too far ahead. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reilly Smith says Golden Knights' early success will help on road trip
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith says momentum is important, especially when it’s positive, heading into the team's lengthy road trip. The Knights begin a six-game road trip on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017 against the Islanders. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights rout Avalanche 7-0
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen recap tonight's Golden Knights 7-0 win over the Colorado Avalanche. The Golden Knights are now 8-1 before heading out on the road for six away games.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on team's fast start
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about the team's fast start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward James Neal on team's historic 7-1 start
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the expansion team's historic start Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on center Vadim Shipachyov
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant answers whether Vadim Shipachyov has played up to his expectations Monday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights continue implausible start in NHL
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to the best start for an expansion franchise in NHL history. The Golden Knights beat the Chicago Blackhawks to become the first expansion team to win seven of their first eight NHL games. Vegas has won four straight games and sit in second place of the Western Conference.
Gallant: People weren't expecting us to beat Chicago
The Vegas Golden Knights are off to a record-breaking start for their first season. Head coach Gerard Gallant says their win over the Chicago Blackhawks was not expected.
MacKenzie on the Chicago Blackhawks' fans taking over the T-Mobile Arena
Peter MacKenzie, whose dad played with the original Chicago Blackhawks team, speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's fans and how they will likely take over the T-Mobile Arena when they play the Golden Knights.
Maxime Lagace ready for whatever role Golden Knights have for him
The goaltender is reunited with Chicago Wolves teammate Oscar Dansk. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant talks following the Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks about the Golden Knights' win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and what needs to be improved before the next game.
Reilly Smith Talks About Synergy With The Team
Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith talks about how the team's synergy has improved throughout the beginning of the season following the team's 3-2 overtime win over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
William Karlsson On Scoring Winning Goal Against Blues
Golden Knights center William Karlsson talks about scoring the winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights Goaltender on His NHL Debut
Golden Knights Goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about making his NHL debut on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault on injury
Injured Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, after practice at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coach Gerard Gallant on Golden Knights injuries
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant gives an injury update Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk on callup
Golden Knights goaltender Oscar Dansk talks about being called up to the NHL on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland says team won’t change way they play vs. Blues
The Knights face the West’s best team Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at T-Mobile Arena. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights’ hot start, what to expect going forward
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights’ hot start, the status of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and what to expect from the team moving forward.
Golden Edge: Knights beat Blues in OT
Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen talk about the Golden Knights' win against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, and the injury Malcolm Subban suffered during the game.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch talks about his father
Golden Knights forward Alex Tuch talks after practice Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena about his father being at the game Tuesday. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin on the increase in faceoff violations
Golden Knights center Cody Eakin talks about the increase in faceoff violations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights Reilly Smith says the team is riding a high right now
With the Golden Knights securing their fifth victory during their home stand at the T-Mobile Arena, Reilly Smith says what's motivating the team and also addresses how they can improve.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Snag OT Win over Buffalo
Bryan Salmond, Ed Graney, Steve Carp and David Schoen discuss the Golden Knights win over the Buffalo Sabres, which saw the Golden Knights lose a 3-goal lead before winning in overtime.
Perron on his game-winning goal in OT
David Perron scored the game-winning goal for the Vegas Golden Knights to defeat the Buffalo Sabres in overtime.
Coach Gallant: The Golden Knights are off to a great start
Vegas Golden Knights head coach Gegard Gallant reflects on the team's 5-1 start to the season and discusses how the team has come together.
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch on the team's level of confidence
Vegas Golden Knights right win Alex Tuch discusses how confident the team is with their 5-1 start on the season and how much their overtime win at home helped to boost their morale.
Jon Merrill was glad to finally play for Golden Knights
Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill made his first appearance in the lineup Sunday, Oct. 16, 2017, after sitting out the first four games as a healthy scratch. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant liked the bounce-back effort of Golden Knights vs. Bruins
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant speaks to the media Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, at the team's practice facility. The Knights play Buffalo at home Tuesday. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights players stand ready to help Las Vegas heal following Sunday's mass shootings
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Jon Merrill discusses what it means to him and the team to offer help to the community following the mass shooting that took place on Sunday.
Clayton Stoner anxious for Golden Knights training camp to begin
Defenseman Clayton Stoner is hoping to bounce back from abdominal surgery and make the Golden Knights roster. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alex Tuch talks about Golden Knights rookie camp
Forward Alex Tuch has played well at the Golden Knights rookie camp. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Reid Duke ready to lead at Golden Knights rookie camp
Free agent forward Reid Duke's goal is to make the NHL this season with the Golden Knights. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Rocky Thompson is ready for Golden Knights rookie camp
Chicago Wolves coach Rocky Thompson will oversee the Golden Knights rookie camp at City National Arena in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith on giving back to community
Golden Knights forward Reilly Smith speaks at the Coast X Coast Foundation's Ride for the Fallen on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, at Pkwy Tavern. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Road Warrior Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like