I-15 in California desert could see widening as part of larger safety push

Interstate 15 between Barstow, California and the Nevada state line could be widened after years of pushing by Silver State representatives, as part of a larger improvement plan.

Traffic is seen backed up on eastbound I-40 west of Essex Road in California Saturday, July 27, 2024. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Interstate 15 between Barstow, California, and the Nevada state line could be widened after years of pushing by Silver State representatives, as part of a larger improvement plan for the busy and important corridor.

The Coalition for Our Future launched last week in Fontana, California, looking at making I-15 between the two states safer and more efficient. The group, comprised of regional business, labor and California port leaders, will see the California–Nevada coalition work through the Caltrans process to begin a feasibility study to enhance travel along the corridor.

That study will include looking at adding capacity to portions of I-15, which could include widening the highway or adding high occupancy vehicle lanes.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president and CEO Steve Hill said widening I-15 is a no-brainer.

“Well, and that’s the feasibility study that the coalition is working with Caltrans, is intended to determine what needs to be done in order to address the issues on I-15,” Hill told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think some widening is obviously needed and will be a part of that conversation.”

Study info

The coalition tapped Wood Rogers engineering firm to do some preliminary work and conceptually designed a number of different projects along the corridor and options to review as the group works through the feasibility study.

“So, we’re excited to get that kicked off and hope over the next 12 months or so that those projects can be more firmly identified and get in the system there for some future construction,” Hill said.

The 18-month study will include collaboration with local and state transportation representatives to identify and prioritize needed enhancements along the I-15 corridor. Once complete, the study’s recommendations can be added into each state’s regional transportation plan, to make the project eligible for state and federal funding.

Dangerous road

Every three days, a motorist is either injured or killed on I-15 between Nevada and Barstow. The road is known as the most dangerous in the state of California, with 1,033 crashes resulting in injuries or deaths between 2020 and 2024, according to the Transportation Injury Mapping System and University of California, Berkeley.

San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman said local communities along the stretch of I-15 understand the urgency to improve the commute better than anyone.

“Public safety is my top priority, and no one understands the risks better than High Desert families who drive the I-15 every day,” Hagman said in a statement. “They’ve seen the crashes, the closures, and the wages lost when traffic grinds to a halt. I support expediting the planning process so that solutions can move efficiently from paper to pavement.”

Vital economic driver

The corridor contributes over $3.3 billion annually and supports 13,600 jobs, with major benefits to local manufacturing, logistics and tourism, according to the coalition.

With I-15 being a vital part of connecting the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach to the rest of the country, I-15 is a critical freight artery for the West. Each day, about 7,500 trucks travel the Los Angeles-Las Vegas route, carrying goods that power regional and national economies.

Traffic congestion between the two regions costs an estimated $3 billion annually, with each hour of closure costing another $1.1 million in economic losses to Southern California, according to the coalition.

This was made even more evident during the 43-hour shutdown of I-15 near Baker in 2024, as crews responded to a lithium-ion fire. The shutdown left thousands of people stranded in the desert heat and cost Southern California $106.7 million tied to the first responder response to the fire and the aid that was provided to those who were stranded.

“The lithium fire caused people to see that I-15 is really critical when it’s not there and not available,” Hill said. “It’s a problem for so many different people for so many different reasons. You know, part of it’s economic, a part of it is safety, a part of it is air quality. The communities, Barstow, Victorville, even around Baker and others, rely on it to get back and forth to work, to see their kids and all of those things. And shutting that freeway down for 43 hours certainly put an exclamation point on that.”

Looking for support

The group is looking for support from federal, state and local leaders, who are committed to fast-tracking projects that reduce crashes, shorten travel delays and keep freight and travelers moving safely through the vital corridor.

“Closures and delays on I-15 ripple through every community – missed shifts, late deliveries, longer commutes,” Jon Switalski, executive director of the Coalition for Our Future and Rebuild SoCal said in a statement. “Rebuild SoCal is focused on turning that frustration into progress by partnering with Caltrans and local agencies to deliver safer, more efficient mobility for everyone.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.