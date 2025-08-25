Labor Day weekend to bring traffic congestion to Las Vegas

Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and with it droves of visitors will jam Interstate 15 between Las Vegas and Southern California.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Higher than normal traffic volume on I-15 northbound from Southern California into Southern Nevada should be expected Friday as Californians make their way into the area for the long weekend.

As far as traffic heading to Southern California from Southern Nevada, Saturday and Sunday are expected to see normal traffic on I-15 southbound, with Monday expected to be the busiest day, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. The RTC recommends avoiding traveling on I-15 southbound to California between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

“Significant delays and heavy congestion are expected,” the RTC said in a statement.

Las Vegas is among the top Labor Day destinations, according to AAA.

Gas prices lower

Gas prices remain cheaper than last year with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Las Vegas Valley was $3.74, as of Friday, according to AAA data. That’s 18 cents lower than the $3.92 per gallon seen on the same Friday last year. The average price for a gallon of gas in California, where the most tourists to Las Vegas come from, was $4.51 Friday, down 7 cents from the same day in 2024.

“If crude oil prices remain low and barring any major geopolitical events or tropical storms hitting the Gulf Coast, it’s safe to say drivers could continue to see cheaper prices at the pump as summer winds down,” said John Treanor, AAA Mountain West Group, in a statement.

Bus service

For residents and visitors who plan to utilize the RTC’s 39 public bus routes in the valley, the transit agency noted they will run the buses on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day Monday. Riders are encouraged to purchase their bus passes in advance on the RTC free rideRTC app and utilize the Tap &Go feature to quickly enter their bus.

Airport park and ride

For those planning to travel out of Las Vegas for the holiday weekend, the RTC offers a park and ride service that offers free parking for up to seven days at South Strip and Centennial transit terminals. The service offers bus rides to and from both Terminal 1 and 3 at Harry Reid International Airport.

Dangerous roads

In a Munley Law report that used 2024 and 2023 data from sources including the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and FBI to analyze seven factors in all 50 states and D.C., Nevada was rated the 14th most dangerous state to drive in on Labor Day.

The contributing factors include traffic fatalities, DUIs, speeding, and pedestrian fatalities per capita. According to the report:

■ Nevada was 33rd in traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents with 12.85.

■ Nevada was 44th in DUI arrests per 100,000 residents with 361.

■ Nevada was 27th in fatal crashes with a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of 0.08 per 100,000 with 3.37.

■ Nevada was 14th in fatal crashes involving speed per 100,000 residents with 2.48.

■ Nevada was 47th in pedestrians killed in vehicles crashes per 100,000 residents with 3.24.

■ Nevada was 43rd in traffic violations per 100,000 residents with 397.

■ Nevada was 17th in uninsured motorists per 100,000 residents at 11 percent.

With Labor Day being the second deadliest day on roads nationwide only behind Independence Day, motorists should always drive sober, obey the speed limits and practice patience, especially during times of heavy traffic.

Ride hailing, taxis and buses are also great alternatives to driving for those who plan to consume alcohol or marijuana to celebrate the holiday weekend.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.