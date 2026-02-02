Las Vegas gas prices set for hike as spring approaches

Southern Nevada gasoline prices are primed to increase as the switch from winter blend to summer blend fuel begins.

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley have probably bottomed out at an average price of $3.38 a gallon of regular unleaded last month, according to Patrick De Haan, lead petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas on Friday was $3.45, up 4 cents in the last week, according to AAA.

In the next week or two, Nevada, California, Arizona will begin to see gas prices increase as California refineries begin the switch from the winter to summer blend fuel, according to De Haan.

Nevada and Arizona both largely depend on California for their gasoline, so when the Golden State begins the transition to summer blend gas, prices go up in all three states.

“I do think that probably in the next week or two, we’ll probably start to see gasoline prices rise as they tend to do every spring,” De Haan said. “That happens first in the markets served by Southern California, and then it starts to spread more coast to coast as we get closer to the month of March. But Southern California refineries are the first in the nation to make those or begin the transition back. So, Vegas is probably one of the first that will start to see the increases at the pump.”

Winter fuel has butane and other additives aimed at preventing fuel line freezing and increasing engine performance in colder temperatures. Summer blends do not use butane but they include other, more costly, additives aimed at keeping emissions down during warmer summer temperatures, as set forth by the Clean Air Act of 1970, according to AAA.

Gas prices could rise between 25 cents and 65 cents per gallon between now and the peak of spring, De Haan said.

“Meaning that on the low side, prices could go up to about $3.70 and on the high side, they could again reach $4 a gallon, or at least in the low $4 range. Hopefully, that would represent the very higher side of the average over the last 10 years.”

Last season, prices only rose by 20 cents in the seasonal increase, largely tied to President Donald Trump lifting some tariffs placed on other countries, which served as a cooling effect on price increases, De Haan said.

Last year, the average price of gas in Southern Nevada in late January was $3.68.

“They did hit a peak of about $3.96 on April 4,” De Haan said. “That was essentially the peak for the year with the exception of November after that refinery (issue) in Southern California.”

Aside from the transition from winter to summer blend fuel — a process that takes a couple of months to complete — gas prices rise because there’s also a higher demand for gas in the spring and summer months, when more people are traveling on a regular basis, and when refinery maintenance occurring in Southern California, De Haan said.

“All three of those issues, rising demand, the seasonal transition and more expensive blends of gasoline rolling out. That’s usually what leads exactly to this 25- to 65-cent increase between now and April or May.”

Nevada has the fifth most expensive gas in the U.S. on average at $3.42 per gallon, topped only by Alaska ($3.44), Washington ($3.89), California ($4.29) and Hawaii, which has the nation’s most expensive gas at $4.41 per gallon, according to AAA.

