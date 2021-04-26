Las Vegas motorists in work zones urged to slow down

In Nevada, two dozen NDOT employees have been killed while on duty, with the most recent death occurring in 2015 on Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain.

Flagger Shayne Boley guides vehicles though a construction zone on North Grand Canyon Drive in Las Vegas in 2015. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Work continues on Project Neon on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Eric Maldonado with of Work Zone Traffic Services, Inc. closes California Avenue at Main Street in the Las Vegas Arts District in May 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Despite road work zones being a pain in most motorists’ necks, drivers should proceed with caution where projects are being carried out, as the safety of the workers depends on it.

In Nevada, two dozen Nevada Department of Transportation employees have been killed while on duty, with the most recent death occurring in 2015 on Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain, according to the department.

Nationwide 842 people were killed in work zones in 2019, an increase from the 782 deaths seen in 2018, according to NDOT, which is highlighting this week being the 21st annual Work Zone Awareness Week.

“Work Zone Awareness Week helps reiterate the safety and importance of slowing down through active construction projects,” said transportation department spokesman Tony Illia. “State transportation employees are hard-working, committed community members. They sweat and toil daily for our benefit, maintaining and enhancing our public infrastructure. They are our neighbors, family, and friends. It’s not right that they should risk their lives earning a living.”

Not only does speeding through a work zone put the well-being and safety of transportation workers in danger, it can also be costly.

Speeders face double the usual penalties for speeding in work zones, up to $1,000 when workers are present in the area, Illia noted.

The department has six maintenance stations and 250 maintenance workers overseeing almost 800 miles of freeways and roads in Clark County.

“There were over 28 billion vehicle miles traveled statewide in 2019, including 1.85 billion truck miles traveled,” Illia said. “Meanwhile, the department will be sharing work zone messages across the overhead freeway signs throughout the Las Vegas valley the week.

The messages will include: “Respect The Cone. Don’t Speed In Work Zones” and “A Slow Pace Keeps Work Zones Safe. Watch Your Speed.”

Although they can cause traffic delays, work zones are vital to maintaining and upgrading the roadway network in the Southern Nevada area.

“Cones, signs and other work zone directions help protect the lives of highway workers while delivering motorists safely to their destinations,” Illia said. “As such, it’s important to slow down through work zones, pay full attention, minimize distractions, including cellphone use, and make any necessary traffic merges well in advance rather than unnecessarily weaving in and out of traffic.”

“It’s also a good practice to keep a safe distance from nearby vehicles, traffic barriers, construction equipment and workers when possible.”

I-15 road work

Speaking of work zones, motorists can expect two days of traffic delays on Interstate 15 on the May 1-2 weekend as crews remove vegetation on a stretch of the busy highway.

The far right travel lane on I-15 northbound between Desert Inn Road and Sahara Avenue will be closed to traffic between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

Motorists are asked to use caution while traveling through the work zone, take notice of construction signage and take alternate routes, if possible.

