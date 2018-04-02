Las Vegas Valley campaign signs can’t block views of the road

Political signs are popping up like springtime flowers but even though the candidates are trying to get in our heads, their signs can’t block our views of the road.

Political signs for some of the candidates vying to represent Ward 5 on the Las Vegas City Council are seen in Las Vegas, March 8, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Political signs are popping up like springtime flowers as Nevadans prepare for another round of federal, state and local elections this year.

Candidates have to obey a few rules when posting those placards, which tend to look as fatigued as voters by the time the November general election rolls around.

Even though the candidates are trying to get in our heads, their signs can’t block our views of the road.

Campaign signs measuring less than 4-by-8 feet may be posted along freeways and highways, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

Anything larger than that requires a nonrefundable $200 permit if the signs are posted within 660 feet of federal and state roads. Illegal signs are carefully removed and stored at the NDOT maintenance yard in downtown Las Vegas.

“Signs that distract drivers, block the views of motorists, resemble official traffic signs or interfere with maintenance of our roadsides are not safe,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said in a prepared statement.

Similar rules prevail in local municipalities.

Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said political signs aren’t allowed within the public right of way, while posting them on private property requires permission of the property owner.

In Las Vegas, Henderson and North Las Vegas, officials said political signs cannot exceed 128 square feet in commercial and industrial areas.

However, the cities split when it comes to posting political signs in residential neighborhoods. Las Vegas limits the size to 16 square feet in residential zones, while the maximum size in Henderson is 18 square feet and North Las Vegas allows up to a whopping 32 square feet.

Henderson has a strict policy of campaign sign removal within 10 days after Election Day — which seems like a long way from now. A little more time is allowed in Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, where the deadline to remove signs along roadways is 15 days after the election.

Mini merge

Melissa from northwest Las Vegas said that ongoing construction along southbound U.S. Highway 95 has created a shortened onramp at Durango Drive, giving her roughly 30 feet to merge with traffic.

“We cannot safely get up to 55 mph and merge in such a short time,” Melissa wrote in an email to the Road Warrior. “I almost got hit recently because nobody obeys the speed limit to begin with.”

Illia, the NDOT spokesman, said this ramp currently meets all federal traffic control and design standards, but motorists can expect it to close for eight days in August as crews work on a flood control channel. The construction is part of a $78 million widening of U.S. 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads.

Holey Hollywood

Randy from east Las Vegas wrote to the Road Warrior about a year ago, wanting to know when the potholes and rough patches along Hollywood Boulevard would be smoothed out. At the time, county officials assured us that relief was around the corner.

“While it’s true Hollywood recently underwent a lot of work, only the western half of the road was completed,” Randy said. “Why was the job left half-finished?”

Kulin, the county spokesman, said an improvement project planned for Hollywood between Charleston and Lake Mead boulevards was put on hold so Southwest Gas could complete a separate project in that area. Construction is expected to start sometime this spring.

Jones-ing for improvements

Andrew from the southwest valley noticed that Jones Boulevard is pretty rough between Blue Diamond Road and Cactus Avenue and wanted to know if the county planned to make any upgrades.

Kulin said an improvement project is expected to start sometime next year. Some sections of Jones between Blue Diamond and Cactus will be repaved and widened.

Flashing yellow fluctuates

Patricia from the east valley wanted to know why the county stopped using a flashing yellow arrow for drivers headed from northbound Eastern Avenue to westbound Robindale Road.

Kulin said the flashing yellow arrow operates only when traffic is light at this intersection, but it gets switched off during the peak morning or afternoon commutes because of high traffic volumes and speeds.

