Middle school crossing guards yield results for Clark County

Clark County is looking to hire more crossing guards as the 2025-26 CCSD school year approaches.

Crossing guards Sonja Castleman, left, and Cindy Branby help students get across the street on the first day of the school year at Greenspun Junior High School in Henderson Monday, August 12, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Adding crossing guards to middle schools in Clark County proved to significantly increase student safety last school year, according to recent data.

One of the most important safeguards between students and vehicle traffic around Las Vegas Valley schools, crossing guards serve a vital purpose.

Clark County led the charge last year and were the first to add crossing guards to middle schools, spurred in part by a Review-Journal investigation that revealed middle schools were more dangerous for students than elementary and high schools in the valley. That led to a drastic decrease in student-related crashes near middle schools and other schools in unincorporated Clark County.

By the numbers

Elementary Schools: Down 64 percent, going from 14 during the 2023-24 school year to five in 2024-25.

Middle Schools: Down 69 percent, going from 39 to 12.

High Schools: Down 13 percent, going from 22 to 19.

Henderson and North Las Vegas followed suit last year and also added crossing guards to middle schools.

“When you hear about the data and taking action and making sure that our students are safe, you know resources are going where they need to go,” CCSD Superintendent Jhone Ebert said last week during a news conference. “Before the action in 2024, our team spoke up and said we need your help. We need the entire community to come forward to place crossing guards not only at our elementary schools, but our middle schools as well.”

City not following suit

The city of Las Vegas did not add crossing guards at middle schools but said they carried out a pilot program at a pair of schools in their jurisdiction to test the effectiveness of their presence. Between November 2024 and May, the city had crossing guards at Cimarron High School and Gibson Middle School as part of the pilot program.

“The pilot showed that there was better compliance to traffic laws for vehicles and pedestrians when a crossing guard was present,” Jace Radke, city of Las Vegas spokesman said in an email. “Pedestrians who were surveyed reported that they felt more comfortable when crossing guards were present.”

Despite the positive reaction to the pilot program, the city isn’t adding crossing guards to middle schools this school year, Radke said.

“Funding for crossing guards beyond the ones in place at elementary schools is not allocated in the city’s fiscal year 2025/2026 budget, which runs through June 2026,” Radke said. “Currently the city budgets $2.87 million annually for crossing guards at elementary schools. The city of Las Vegas will continue to consider the data from this pilot program in future annual budgeting processes.”

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft didn’t have the city’s data available but noted that he is aware that crashes involving middle schoolers in Las Vegas’ jurisdictions rose year-over-year.

“I think that’s one more reason why this program needs to be looked at valley wide,” Naft said.

More guards needed

Clark County and the Clark County School District are looking to hire 75 more crossing guards ahead of the school year beginning on Aug. 11.

“There’s always the natural need this time of year to hire more,” Naft said. “We filled last year, I think it amounted to 80 or so additional crossing guards that needed to be added for the middle school program, this is just attrition and replacing those that are no longer entrusted.”

The new hires will be on top of the 1,298 crossing guards already in place in the valley. Having such a low vacancy rate is a welcome change for Naft, as in previous years there has been a large deficit heading into the new school year.

“In past years, this has been crisis level, standing here in late August talking about unfilled locations that we’ve had,” Naft said. “We have come a long way. I think that’s a testament to both the willingness to increase the payments to crossing guards and make it a little more competitive in this marketplace and a lot of people who want to step up in this way they just want to help their community.”

There are 25 middle schools and 101 elementary schools in unincorporated Clark County, which pays $17 per hour.

Those interested in becoming a crossing guard can attend one of several hiring events taking place this week.

■ Monday: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Enterprise Library, 8310 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

■ Tuesday: 11:30 a.m.-1:20 p.m. at Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road; 3 p.m.-5 p.m. at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive.

■ Wednesday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at East Las Vegas Library, 2851 E. Bonanza Road; 3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. at Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road.

■ Thursday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

All applicants must be 18 years of age or older, be able to pass a background check, undergo fingerprinting and pass a pre-employment drug test.

Applicants should bring two forms of ID, including a government issued ID, like a driver’s license, school ID or voter registration card. The second form of ID can be a Social Security card, birth certificate or U.S. Homeland Security employment authorization document.

School zone safety

Aside from crossing guards, Naft said all motorists should prepare for another school year beginning in a few weeks. That means the reactivation of school zones, no U-turns in school zones and the increase of children in the morning and afternoon hours.

“We all get complacent, especially during the summertime when you have three months that you can get where you need to go smoothly without being impacted by school zones,” Naft said. “That time is coming to an end and you might want to start budgeting extra time right not to get to and from where you need to go in preparation, because school zones require that we slow down, not only because it’s the law, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

