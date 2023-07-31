NDOT optimistic new lanes will be open before F1 race

Work crews are now focused on building retaining walls for the I-15-Harmon Avenue high-occupancy-vehicle, half interchange, with the new resort corridor access coming in November.

Harmon Avenue bridge is seen as construction is underway on Interstate 15 near Tropicana Avenue in March 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A unique feature of the $305 million Interstate 15/Tropicana project will provide a new access point to the resort corridor when it comes online in a few months.

Work crews are now focused on building the retaining walls for the I-15-Harmon Avenue high-occupancy-vehicle, half interchange, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation. The work is occurring in the median area, which will house the ramps to and from the Harmon bridge.

“We are making steady progress,” NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins said of the planned installation of falsework for superstructure work on the bridge’s south edge by mid-August. “In September, we will be initiating the crucial phases of pier cap and bridge deck work, which are significant milestones in the project’s development.”

With the current timetable for the substantial completion for the half interchange, NDOT is optimistic the lanes will be open just in time for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place Nov. 16-18.

“The projected completion date is set for November 15,” Hopkins said, “However, please bear in mind that construction projects can be subject to unforeseen circumstances, and we are committed to ensuring quality and safety throughout the process.”

Having the half interchange open would provide a way for those looking to travel into the resort corridor from I-15 to Harmon, right where the race is.

Drivers will be able to access Harmon from I-15 northbound and enter the freeway from the Harmon bridge to I-15 southbound, once the project is complete.

Outside of the half interchange, other portions of the project are under construction that will result in travel inconveniences over the coming weeks.

Frank Sinatra Drive

Frank Sinatra northbound will be down to one lane between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday between Excalibur Way and Arena Drive.

Northbound I-15 Closure

I-15 northbound will be closed between Blue Diamond and Flamingo roads, nightly from 9: p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday to place girders for the new Tropicana Avenue bridge.

During the overnight closures, motorists will be detoured off I-15 northbound to Russell, then on Decatur Boulevard northbound and back onto I-15 at Flamingo.

“NDOT has arranged a detour on the east side of the freeway to avoid interfering with concurrent work in the resort corridor at that time,” Hopkins said.

Dean Martin Drive

One lane of the Dean Martin northbound lanes will continue to be closed between Palm Center and Hotel Rio drives for channel construction and I-15 southbound widening work.

I-15 Northbound lane restriction

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 11, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Hacienda Avenue and Tropicana, nightly between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the following morning to allow for the installation of bridge deck panels for the Tropicana bridge over I-15.

Other nightly lane restrictions

Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. nightly on Sunday and Aug. 7, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Warm Springs and the 215 Beltway. During the same times I-15 southbound will be reduced to two lanes between Russell and Warm Springs. These restrictions are necessary for the installation of sign mounts.

Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Sunset Road and Hacienda for the installation of sign mounts.

Between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Aug. 9 and Aug. 10, I-15 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between Sunset and Hacienda, and I-15 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Sunset and Hacienda. These restrictions are needed for the installation of sign mounts.

This work will be occurring while Clark County and Formula One road projects will affect lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard, Koval Lane, Sands Avenue and Sammy Davis Jr.

“Due to these combined projects, heavy traffic congestion is expected, especially in the north/south movement through the resort corridor next week,” Hopkins said.

