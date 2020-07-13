Nevada agency wants public feedback on 4-year project plan

The Nevada Department of Transportation wants your feedback on various transportation projects in the state set to receive state and federal funding.

The Interstate 15-Tropicana Avenue interchange, seen Jan. 31, 2019, is set for a $200 million upgrade. Construction on the project is slated to begin in 2021 and finish in 2024. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

State residents are invited to provide public comment on planned transportation projects and improvements outlined in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Public comment is being accepted through Aug. 1.

The STIP looks at the transportation needs for fiscal years 2019-2022 and accounts for $3.3 billion in funding toward possible projects. It includes federally funded transportation projects and regionally significant improvements funded through local and state dollars in accordance with the Federal Aid Highway Act and the Federal Transit Act.

“These projects improve the capacity of Nevada’s transportation system, such as increasing the number of lanes, constructing new roads and intersection improvements along with certain road maintenance projects,” said Tony Illia, Transportation Department spokesman. “It also includes transit, rail, pedestrian walkway and bicycle facility projects.”

With state lawmakers in the midst of a special legislative session to patch a $1.2 billion budget deficit brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, some state funding could be lost.

“There’s a question mark to how much state funding we’ll have available here over the next four years,” Illia said. “We’re hoping for the best and planning for the worst.”

The public’s feedback can help the Transportation Department determine which projects are a priority for motorists across the state.

“This is the public’s opportunity to air their concerns and have their voices be heard,” Illia said. “We would encourage all Nevadans to be engaged in the process. This is their highway network.”

NDOT works with metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, tribes and local agencies to create the comprehensive statewide plan to provide a transportation system that keeps Nevadans safe and connected.

Some of the road projects slated to receive funds are:

— The $200 million Tropicana/Interstate 15 interchange project.

— The Centennial Bowl phase 3 project, which could cost up to $170 million.

— The $126 million I-15/215 Beltway interchange in North Las Vegas.

Also, some non-road projects include the planned bus-rapid-transit system planned for Maryland Parkway and a pair of Las Vegas Monorail extensions. One is a station at the MSG Sphere at The Venetian, and the other is a line extension and station addition from the MGM Grand to the Mandalay Bay.

The public can comment on the list of projects contained in the work program and the STIP before it is finalized for review and potential acceptance and approval by the state Transportation Board and governing federal agencies.

“We’re in the midst of redoing the STIP to incorporate all the new realities in terms of funding,” Illia said. “That’s part of what this document is all about. It’s a working document, and it will change. That’s why it’s important for the public to provide their input.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

