New road projects kick off near Las Vegas airport, East Valley

Sunset Road and Sloan Lane projects begin across Las Vegas, with road resurfacing, bridge construction, and overnight closures impacting traffic flow.

Driving to Phoenix from Las Vegas? This crucial road project is halfway done

Zoox Las Vegas robotaxi: What’s it like to ride in a vehicle without a driver?

The Las Vegas Wash is seen near the construction site where a $13.9 million Clark County project is underway to build a bridge over the Wash as part of improvements to extend Sloan Lane, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A $13.9 million Clark County project is underway to build a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash as part of improvements to extend Sloan Lane, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A $13.9 million Clark County project is underway to build a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash as part of improvements to extend Sloan Lane, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A $13.9 million Clark County project is underway to build a bridge over the Las Vegas Wash as part of improvements to extend Sloan Lane, on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two road projects began work on different sides of the Las Vegas Valley over the past few days, with one set to build a bridge to improve access for an east valley community and the other aimed at improving road conditions for a busy east-west street with near Las Vegas’ airport.

Sunset Road resurfacing

Work on a $12.9 million Sunset Road paving and preservation project that kicked off on Sunday, Sept. 28 will lead to weeks of overnight closures in the near term and months of work on the busy road, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

The project’s nearly 3-mile scope includes the stretch of Sunset between Las Vegas Boulevard and Annie Oakley Drive to the east.

The 215 Beltway on- and-off ramp and intersections with Eastern Avenue and Pecos Road are included along the route.

The project is scheduled to wrap up in the spring and includes multiple changes for the roadway.

“The project includes milling and paving Sunset Road as well as lowering utilities, removing and replacing median islands, and upgrading striping and electrical items,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in a statement.

The following lane restrictions, which can be expected through Oct. 10 are:

Between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. nightly, Sunday through Friday, Sunset will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Las Vegas Boulevard and Annie Oakley.

Left-turn lanes to side streets will be closed as crews progress through the work zone.

During the daytime hours, multiple lanes will remain open to motorists in both directions, due to the large volume of traffic seen daily on Sunset, according to NDOT.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph throughout the work zone.

The federally funded project will offer a smoother driving surface for motorists, improve safety with new striping and electrical features and extend the life of Sunset Road.

Sloan bridge

Clark County celebrated the start of the $13.9 million Sloan Lane improvement project Sept. 25.

The main project is on Sloan Lane from Vegas Valley Drive to Ruby Creek Drive, but additional work will occur at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Sloan. The work includes building a bridge across the Las Vegas Wash, installing asphalt pavement, medians, sidewalks, curbs and gutters, storm drains, streetlights and traffic signals.

Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom said the bridge represents more that just another road project.

“This bridge is more than infrastructure; it builds connection and access for our community,” Segerblom said. “This bridge and road connection will significantly increase connectivity on the east side of the Valley, connecting residents to schools and business.”

Work hours on the Sloan extension project will be between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, with work near the intersection of Sahara and Sloan occurring from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. The project is expected to be completed early next year.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes, if possible.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.