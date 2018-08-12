North Las Vegas motorists reminded no U-turns in school zones

There’s an obscure state law that outlaws drivers from making a U-turn in front of school zones — and North Las Vegas city officials want to make sure you remember it.
A raised, yellow median was installed along a stretch of Tonopah Avenue, aimed at preventing motorists from making a U-turn in front of C.P. Squires Elementary School and neighboring J.D. Smith Middle School.
“Nothing else happens unless our students make it to us safe,” said Barry Bosacker, principal at C.P. Squires Elementary. “This ensures our families have a safe way to get their students to and from us every day.”
The street was also narrowed, aimed at slowing traffic through this relatively quiet neighborhood just outside the city’s downtown area. Wire cages filled with glow-in-the-dark rocks serve as median barriers and bollards to block vehicles from skipping the curb and hitting children walking to school.
Crosswalks and dedicated bicycle lanes were also added as part of the $893,761 improvement project, funded by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
Similar safety upgrades were made along Donna Street near Quannah McCall Elementary.
“Nothing is more important than the well-being of our children,” said Councilman Isaac Barron, whose Ward 1 includes all three schools.
“Unfortunately, school zones too often turn into the site of tragedy when people speed, make shortcuts and take pedestrian safety for granted,” Barron said. “Our goal and hope is to be able to continue replicating this model until we’ve upgraded every school traffic safety zone in North Las Vegas.”
Safety improvements are slated for a dozen other schools across North Las Vegas over the next three to four years, costing roughly $400,000 for each campus, said Tom Brady, a senior engineer for the city’s Public Works Department. Construction would be completed when the students are out of school during the summer months.
With Clark County students returning to school on Monday, law enforcement officers will step up patrols at school zones across the valley, North Las Vegas police Officer Eric Leavitt said. He also warned children to stay on the sidewalks and crosswalks.
“Some people don’t have kids and don’t realize school is starting,” Leavitt said. “We will kindly remind them.”
Multi-lane onramps reduce congestion
Several freeway onramps to Interstate 15 and U.S. Highway 95 span several lanes, some of which include a designated lane for high-occupancy vehicles. Don from Las Vegas wanted to know why they all narrow down to a single lane as drivers merge onto the freeway — some of which are controlled with a traffic signal.
Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, said those multi-lane onramps were created as a way to prevent traffic from backing up and spilling onto the street. The HOV onramp lanes provide preferential treatment ahead of general traffic.
“It’s unsafe for multiple vehicle lanes to merge into mainline freeway traffic at once due to timing, speed and spacing,” Illia said. “It would cause chaos, abruptly slowing traffic flows and causing crashes.”
As for those signals, Illia said that ramp meters were installed at select locations based on traffic counts, safety and alignment at freeways across the valley as a way to reduce congestion and vehicle emissions.
‘Van accessible’ is not for cars
Barbara from Las Vegas has a handicap placard for her car and wanted to know whether she’s allowed to park in spaces designated as “van accessible.”
“Someone told me they were ticketed, even with a handicap placard, for parking in a space with that signage,” Barbara said. “Are law enforcement officers really only looking for vans?”
It turns out cars may not park in “van accessible” spaces, even if the driver has a handicap placard or specialized license plates, said Trooper Jason Buratczuk of the Nevada Highway Patrol.
“Van accessible handicap parking stalls are for side-loading vans only,” Buratczuk said. “Someone who parks a standard passenger car in that stall, even with a handicap placard, could be given a citation.”
Questions and comments should be sent to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com. Please include your phone number. Follow the Road Warrior on Twitter: @RJroadwarrior
Road work ahead
Downtown
■ Northbound Interstate 15 will close between Spring Mountain Road and Sahara Avenue from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Crews are installing traffic management signs.
■ All Spring Mountain onramps to northbound Interstate 15 will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Crews are installing traffic management signs.
■ The Flamingo Road onramp to northbound Interstate 15 will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. Crews are installing traffic management signs.
■ Ogden Avenue will be restricted between Main Street and City Parkway through mid-October. Crews are making street, sidewalk and lighting improvements.
■ The Charleston Boulevard onramps to southbound Interstate 15 are closed until mid-October. Crews are rebuilding the intersection.
■ The D Street offramp from northbound Interstate 15 is closed through mid-November. Crews are widening the freeway.
■ Interstate 15 will be narrowed in both directions between Sahara Avenue and D Street until Nov. 20. Crews are widening the freeway.
■ The ramp connecting southbound U.S. Highway 95 to southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane and detoured through Nov. 20. Crews are widening I-15.
■ The ramp linking southbound U.S. 95 to northbound I-15 is closed through Nov. 20. Crews are widening I-15.
■ The Martin Luther King Boulevard onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 is closed until early 2019. Crews are building a high-occupancy flyover ramp.
■ Gass Avenue will be restricted between Las Vegas and Charleston Boulevards through March 2019. Crews are making pedestrians and bicycle improvements.
Northwest
■ Oso Blanca Road will be closed between Mountain Ridge Park to Grand Montecito Parkway from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Crews are making storm drain improvements.
■ Both directions of U.S. Highway 95 will be narrowed to two lanes at Elkhorn Road through December. Crews are building a new carpool ramp.
■ El Capitan will be restricted between Lone Mountain and Ann roads from Monday to the beginning of August 2019. Crews are installing a storm drain system.
North Las Vegas
■ U.S. Highway 93 will be closed at Interstate 15 for overnight work from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Crews doing bridge work.
■ Pecos Road will be closed at the 215 Beltway through the end of October. Crews are building a freeway bridge.
Henderson
■ Stephanie Street will be restricted between the 215 Beltway and Cielo Abierto Way through October. Crews are repaving the road and making other improvements.
Gasoline prices
The average gasoline price Friday in the Las Vegas Valley was $3.11 per gallon. It was $3.17 in Nevada. The national average of $2.86 is down 1 cent from a week ago, down 1 cent from a month ago and up 51 cents from a year ago.
Las Vegas Review-Journal