Preliminary work begins along I-15 for LV-to-LA rail project

Early work tied to the Brightline West high-speed rail project suggests the long-talked-about project could finally come to fruition.

An artist rendering shows what Brightline West's planned Las Vegas high-speed train station will look like. The facility is expected to be built on Las Vegas Boulevard between Warm Springs and Blue Diamond roads. (Brightline West)

This undated illustration provided by Brightline West shows the Brightline West High Speed Rail project train from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Brightline West via AP)

Brightline has been conducting fieldwork in the median of Interstate 15 in both Southern Nevada and California.

The work will lead to the final stages of design before groundbreaking occurs. The majority of the work, which includes boring and core samplings, utility potholing and land surveying, will mainly occur in the daytime, but some night work is possible, to minimize traffic disruptions.

Here’s where motorists can expect potential traffic issues on I-15 on the Nevada and California sides.

Nevada side

— I-15 median north of Jean, between mileposts 13 and 21. Geotechnical boring work will occur along the stretch between 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through March 14.

— In the I-15 median north of Primm, between milepost 1 and 13. Geotechnical boring work will occur along the stretch between 6:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through the end of the month.

— I-15 northbound from St. Rose Parkway to Blue Diamond Road, between mileposts 28 and 34, geotechnical boring work will occur at St. Rose Parkway off-ramp and in the median between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily, through Feb 23.

California side

— I-15 between Cima and Zzyzx roads boring operations will occur in the center median and exterior shoulders from between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily through Friday.

— I-15 between Dale Evans Parkway to Oak Hill Road boring operations will occur in the center median and exterior shoulders

Between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday:

I-15 between Oak Hill Road to Arrow Route boring operations will occur at the Arrow Route and Foothill Boulevard Interchange in Rancho Cucamonga and at the I-15/Interstate 215 Devore Interchange, between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday.

Nighttime lane closures are planned between Oak Hill and Kenwood roads for shoulder boring work, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Friday.

Brightline aims to break ground this year on the project, with plans to have the system online before the 2028 Olympics games in Los Angeles.

The Las Vegas station is planned to be located on Las Vegas Boulevard between Blue Diamond and Warm Springs roads.

Brightline stations are scheduled to be built in Hesperia, Apple Valley and Rancho Cucamonga in California. Travelers will be able to link to and from downtown Los Angeles from the Rancho Cucamonga station via the Metrolink.

