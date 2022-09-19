RTC seeks public feedback to help shape Vegas transportation future

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is hosting a community outreach program dubbed the Public Participation Plan that will take all recommendations into account.

Road construction sign and cones line Polaris Avenue on Aug. 26, 2022. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Many Las Vegas Valley residents frequently tell the Road Warrior what they think needs to be done to address the area’s roads and other transit issues.

Now they have a chance to tell the people who decide what road projects are most needed in Southern Nevada.

The plan is used by RTC staff, its partners and project consultants to help them with their public involvement efforts during different transportation and transit planning projects and programs.

Through Oct.9, the RTC’s participation website will accept feedback from residents for its transportation plan, which is updated every four years.

Residents can fill out an online survey on the RTC’s website or, if they’d rather participate in person, can chat with transportation professionals next month.

A pop-up produce market is scheduled for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the RTC’s Bonneville Transit Center downtown. There, residents can pick up fresh produce while providing in-person feedback to transportation experts.

“Input from the public on transportation priorities helps ensure projects meet the needs of our community, whether you ride a bicycle, walk, drive a car or take public transit,” said RTC Deputy CEO David Swallow. “So, we are asking residents to tell us how best to connect with them, whether it’s through digital communications like email or social media, in-person events, surveys and more.”

The RTC is one of the few agencies in the country that manages a public transit system and a traffic management system, while also conducting roadway planning and funding and long-range transportation planning.

The vast array of work the RTC carries out is made possible partly through public input from our community guided by the participation plan.

The plan was last updated in 2019, with the RTC reaching over 2,200 people through small group interviews, a public survey, project webpage, community events and presentations, and social media posts, Swallow said.

“Some of the changes we’re making in this plan update are a result of those comments received and policy updates, as well as best practices following a worldwide pandemic,” Swallow said. “This plan includes a new format with improved accessibility for people of all abilities, updates to federal and state regulations, expanded tools for remote and virtual input, additional opportunities to improve convenient, equal access to information and transparency in our public participation activities.”

If providing feedback that could help shape the transportation future of the area isn’t enough incentive to participate, the RTC is also giving away two tickets to a Golden Knights game to a lucky participant.

“We hope our community will take this opportunity to review the updated plan, provide additional feedback on ways we can further improve it, and help us better connect with individuals and organizations on the future of transportation in Southern Nevada,” Swallow said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.