RTC turning to hydrogen cell fuel cells to power electric buses

State and local leaders are banking on hydrogen cell fueled electric buses being a vital part of the future of mass transit in Las Vegas.

M.J. Maynard, CEO of RTC for Southern Nevada, left, cheers Paul Soubry, CEO New Flyer Industries, right, with water made from Vegas' first hydrogen cell fueled bus that emits drinkable water, at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Las Vegas Councilman Brian Knudsen, from left, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman, and Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones hold glasses of water made from Vegas' first hydrogen cell fueled bus that emits drinkable water at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Nevada State Sen. Pat Spearman addresses the media and guests at an unveiling event for Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at UNLV Black Fire Innovation at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada Democratic Rep. Susie Lee addresses the media and guests at an unveiling event for Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at UNLV Black Fire Innovation at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard addresses the media and guests at an unveiling event for Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at UNLV Black Fire Innovation at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., greets guests at an unveiling event for Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at UNLV Black Fire Innovation at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Drinkable water from Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled drips into a glass at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, left, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., center, speak with other officials inside Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones, from left, chats with Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada CEO M.J. Maynard inside Vegas’ first hydrogen cell fueled bus at an unveiling event at Harry Reid Research and Technology Park in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The first such bus was unveiled by the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada last week, marking what is expected to be the first of many to be added to the transit authority’s fleet over the next couple of years.

“These buses are easier to maintain, quieter and help us combat climate change. I was proud to work with RTC of Southern Nevada to help secure funding to get these new buses on the streets,” said Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

The fuel cell combines hydrogen and oxygen to generate electricity through an electrochemical process, with water being the only by-product.

Hydrogen fuel cells do not emit greenhouse gases and are quieter while the buses are idle and in motion. The vehicles can be fueled in less than 15 minutes and can operate for longer periods of time than other buses in the RTC’s fleet.

“You can’t walk out of your house here in Nevada and not realize that there’s extreme weather, the climate crisis is happening,” Cortez Masto said. “The goal here is how do we work together to reduce our carbon footprint to address the extreme weather and bring clean air to our communities. Part of that starts with transportation and the electrification of it, as well as green hydrogen.”

The RTC added two hydrogen-fueled buses, each 40 feet in length. Plans call for the RTC to add seven additional 60-foot hydrogen fuel cell buses, which are scheduled to be delivered in the fall of 2024. The buses are manufactured by New Flyer with the fuel cell technology provided by Ballard.

“We’re starting small based on supply,” said Clark County Commissioner and RTC Board of Commissioners Chairman Justin Jones. “Then as we build out the charging infrastructure, the supply infrastructure, we’ll add more buses.”

A $3.8 million Low or No Emission Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation helped pay for the buses and the training of staff to maintain and operate the new technology.

“The electric vehicles have been around for a little while, so there’s a lot more experience with our existing mechanics on those ones,” Jones said. “With the hydrogen fuel cell there’s a lot of training for the existing mechanics and bringing in those who do have the experience with the technology to make sure that we can maintain these types of buses.”

The RTC is aiming to have its full fleet of vehicles fully powered by clean energy options by 2040.

“Obviously because of supply and the life cycle of the buses it will take some time, but I think in the next 15 years we’re going to 100 percent,” Jones said.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X.