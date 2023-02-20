62°F
Road Warrior

Summerlin Parkway/215 interchange set for major overhaul

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 20, 2023 - 8:56 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

The interchange to Summerlin Parkway is set for a major overhaul as Summerlin continues to grow and officials look to make the 215 Beltway in the northwest a full freeway in all areas.

The $100 million project is set to begin sometime this year — the exact date has yet to be determined — and will last 18 months.

The project includes the reconfiguration of interchange ramps and the construction of new ramps, four new roadway bridges, and widening the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

Work also calls for three new trail bridges for the city of Las Vegas trail, retaining walls, storm drainage facilities, curb and gutter upgrades, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic signal modifications, utility modifications and relocations, traffic control devices/signage, and pavement markings.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.

Raiders fire defensive assistant coach
Lawsuit: Dealer continued to deal with man slumped over during cardiac arrest
U2 stands to set per-show record at the Sphere
Now Open: 10 new restaurants in and around Summerlin
Organizers apologize as glitches mar start to Las Vegas Pokemon Go event
