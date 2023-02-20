Summerlin Parkway/215 interchange set for major overhaul

The interchange to Summerlin Parkway is set for a major overhaul as Summerlin continues to grow and officials look to make the 215 Beltway in the northwest a full freeway in all areas.

(Getty Images)

The $100 million project is set to begin sometime this year — the exact date has yet to be determined — and will last 18 months.

The project includes the reconfiguration of interchange ramps and the construction of new ramps, four new roadway bridges, and widening the existing Summerlin Parkway bridge, according to Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa.

Work also calls for three new trail bridges for the city of Las Vegas trail, retaining walls, storm drainage facilities, curb and gutter upgrades, sidewalks, street lighting, traffic signal modifications, utility modifications and relocations, traffic control devices/signage, and pavement markings.

