Thanksgiving to stuff Las Vegas Valley roads, as gas prices dip

The Thanksgiving turkey won’t be the only thing stuffed this week, as millions of travelers are set to fill the roads for the holiday weekend.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Thanksgiving turkey won’t be the only thing stuffed this week, as millions of travelers are set to fill the roads for the holiday weekend.

AAA Nevada projects 81.8 million people in the U.S. will travel at least 50 miles for Thanksgiving, with 73 million of those traveling by car. The agency does not have Nevada specific traffic projections.

“Thanksgiving is the single busiest travel holiday of the year,” said John Treanor, AAA Nevada spokesman, in a statement.

The Regional Transportation Commission expects heavy Thanksgiving weekend traffic this year, with the annual tradition to stuff Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border expected to occur once again.

The heaviest traffic at the state line on I-15 southbound is anticipated to occur between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday and between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., om Sunday. The RTC strongly recommends motorists avoid I-15 southbound during those hours. Normal traffic conditions are expected on Southern Nevada roads Wednesday to Friday of the Thanksgiving weekend, according to the RTC.

Gas prices

Gas prices in Southern Nevada have been declining over the past week ahead of the holiday weekend. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Las Vegas Valley is $3.89, which is down 9 cents over the previous week, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Nevada is $3.81, which is the fourth-most expensive in the country. The average prices of a gallon of gas in nearby states where the bulk of the travelers coming into Las Vegas hail from for Thanksgiving include $4.61 in California, the most expensive average in the U.S., $3.36 in Arizona (No. 7), and $3.51 in Utah (No. 12), according to AAA data.

Bus service

RTC’s bus service, which features 39 routes across the valley, will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving.

Travelers who plan to fly for the holiday can utilize the RTC’s South Strip Transit Terminal and Centennial Hills Transit Center for rides to and from Harry Reid International Airport. The RTC also offers park-and-ride locations at various locations across the valley.

Game Day Express

The Vegas Golden Knights will be active at T-Mobile Arena during Thanksgiving week, with three home games scheduled. The Knights face the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens on Friday and the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

Fans looking to skip driving in traffic to attend those games can opt to use the RTC’s Game Day Express bus service. Fans can catch a ride on the Game Day Express at six valley locations including Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sam’s Town, Aliante, and M Resort. Fans are dropped off and picked up at the same location near T-Mobile Arena, with rides costing $2 each way, or $4 round trip.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.