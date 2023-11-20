Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Las Vegas Valley roads

Las Vegas is projected to be a top destination for Thanksgiving travelers so traffic in and around Southern Nevada will be stuffed like a turkey this week.

Cars traveling back to California after the Labor Day holiday weekend sit in traffic on Interstate 15 as they pass over the state border on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, in Primm, Calif. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas promises to be a top destination for Thanksgiving so travelers should expect traffic in and around Southern Nevada to be stuffed like a turkey this week.

Travelers will be most affected on Interstate 15 throughout the holiday weekend, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

“Residents and visitors traveling by car should prepare for longer trips, particularly during peak travel times,” the RTC said in a statement.

Across the nation 55.4 million people are anticipated to travel over Thanksgiving weekend, with 49 million of those expected to drive to their destination. That is 2.3 percent more than last year and will mark the third busiest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2001.

“Travel demand has truly bounced back to pre-pandemic levels,” Brian Ng, senior vice president of membership and travel marketing for AAA Nevada said in a statement. “Our holiday travel projections show the year long trend of Nevadans’ eagerness to get away and create memories with family and friends.”

Peak travel times on I-15 southbound to Southern California are expected on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Travel forecast for Thanksgiving week on I-15 from the Las Vegas Valley to Primm

Tuesday: Normal traffic expected

Wednesday: Avoid travel if possible. Heavy traffic expected between midnight and 2 p.m.

Thursday: Light traffic expected

Friday: Normal traffic expected

Saturday: Avoid travel if possible between midnight and 5 p.m.

Sunday: Avoid travel if possible between 9 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Nov. 27: Normal traffic expected

The part-time travel lane on I-15 southbound beginning on the California side of the interstate will help decrease the traffic back up on the Nevada side. The lane, which runs until the agricultural checkpoint, is open to traffic between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Sundays and Mondays.

The $5.1 million project included restriping and repaving of the lane that led t0 a 12-mile traffic congestion improvement for motorists heading back to Southern California following Labor Day weekend.

RTC buses will operate its transit service with increased schedules valleywide on Thanksgiving Day and on Family Day, which is Friday.

