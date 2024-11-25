Thanksgiving traffic to stuff Southern Nevada roads

Motorists should brace for heavy traffic around Las Vegas during Thanksgiving weekend as droves of people travel in and out of Southern Nevada to celebrate turkey day with family and friends.

Traffic in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, near Sahara Avenue Exit in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel nationwide for the holiday. That’s 1.7 million more people than last year and 2 million more than pre-pandemic 2019, according to AAA.

AAA projects 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. This year’s projection is an increase of 1.7 million people compared with last year’s numbers and 2 million more than in 2019.

Of those travelers, 71.7 million people will travel by car over Thanksgiving, which is 1.3 million people more than last year. Potentially aiding that increase are the lower gas prices this Thanksgiving compared with prices in 2023, including in Nevada where the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $3.70, about 58 cents cheaper than last year. In Las Vegas, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.67, down 49 cents from Thanksgiving week in 2023.

Hertz data reveals Las Vegas is among the cities showing the highest demand for rental cars for the holiday weekend. Others include Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Oahu, Orlando and Phoenix.

Busiest commute times

The Regional Transportation Commission suggests anyone traveling by car during Thanksgiving should brace for heavier than usual traffic in Southern Nevada, especially on Interstate 15. That especially rings true during peak travel days, which include Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, according to the RTC.

“The RTC recommends traveling outside peak hours to beat the rush, and for those traveling throughout the city, transit is a convenient and stress-free option that eliminates the hassle of parking,” the RTC said in a statement.

Looking to ensure travelers have as easy of a commute as possible, the Nevada Department of Transportation is halting work on multiple projects during peak travel times during Thanksgiving week.

That includes:

■ I-15/Tropicana Project: Work will be paused from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m. Sunday;

■ I-15 North widening project work will be halted from Wednesday to Sunday;

■ I-15 South widening project work will also pause from Wednesday to Sunday;

“This effort aims to ensure smoother travel for residents and visitors during the holiday period,” NDOT spokeswoman Kelsey McFarland said in a statement.

RTC buses will operate on a Sunday schedule for transit service across the Las Vegas Valley on Thanksgiving Day and on a Saturday schedule on Friday.

Driving safety tips

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada reminds motorists to drive safely and pay attention to the road, to ensure everyone has a safe holiday weekend.

“Before hitting the road this holiday season, ensure your vehicle is well-maintained and your route is planned ahead of time,” Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, said in a statement. “Let’s all buckle up, drive responsibly and make Thanksgiving a time of joy, not regret.”

Motorists should drive speeds that match road conditions; avoid distractions, especially while using smart phones while driving; always wear safety belts, ensure children are secured correctly in safety seats for their age and size; and never drive under the influence.

Emergency kits

With many Thanksgiving weekend travelers planning to go 50 miles or more, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada recommends drivers keep an emergency kit in their vehicles.

Emergency kits should include snacks, water, a first-aid kit, flashlight, a battery-operated radio, blankets, jumper cables, a map, a cellphone charger and an emergency contact card containing names and phone numbers.

“You never know when an emergency can happen,” Flanigan said. “Having the right supplies and information can help you navigate through any emergency situation.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.