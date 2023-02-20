Upgrades set for road outside Allegiant Stadium ahead of Super Bowl

Dean Martin Drive is set for a $5.6 million improvement project ahead of the Super Bowl next year.

The sign for Al Davis Way at Dean Martin Drive recently went up outside Allegiant Stadium. Photo taken on Monday, July 13, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The road that runs in front of Allegiant Stadium is set for an upgrade less than a year out from Las Vegas hosting its first Super Bowl.

Dean Martin Drive, between Ali Baba Lane and Oquendo Road, is set for a $5.6 million improvement project. The Clark County Commission this month approved an additional $1.6 million to go toward the project that was initially pegged at $4 million.

Work on the project includes repaving Dean Martin and adding multiple digital messaging boards that will help direct traffic during game and event days.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who co-chairs the Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee’s transportation subcommittee, said the boards would facilitate the flow of traffic and different closures during the game.

“That’s going to be really helpful,” Naft said.

After two years of events at the $2 billion Allegiant Stadium, the traffic management plan for vehicles and pedestrians alike has been fine-tuned, and the signs are just the next step in that process.

“I think you see now there is a need for improved signage, especially variable signage that can be changed because of the way we’ve started to utilize Dean Martin,” Naft said.

On event days, the portion of Dean Martin included in the project is converted to one-way southbound traffic, which leads fans to the ride share lot just north of Hacienda Avenue and parking lots on the east side of the stadium, where the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s Game Day Express bus service drops off and picks up riders.

With Super Bowl LVIII less than one year away, Naft said the plan is to complete the project before the big game.

“It has to be,” Naft said.

Summerlin Parkway work

Drivers in Summerlin should also brace for traffic impacts as a pair of road upgrade projects are set to begin.

Starting Feb. 27, landscaping work along Summerlin Parkway between Buffalo Drive and the 215 Beltway will occur in the shoulders and median, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

“We have a number of dead and dying pines that have fallen victim to a bark beetle and overly dense planting for this environment,” said NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins. “ Much of the early work will be to remove and replace those pines and other vegetation.”

Hopkins didn’t rule out potential lane closures tied to the landscaping work, but he didn’t have any specifics on what those could include.

As spring approaches, road improvement work will occur along the same stretch of Summerlin Parkway that will lead to overnight closures.

That work includes repairing and repaving the roadway, curb and ramp improvements, installing new overhead signage, adding LED lighting and upgrading barriers and signals for both drivers and pedestrians.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones and take alternate routes during work hours if possible. NDOT and navigation software smartphone application Waze work together inform motorists about planned restrictions.

