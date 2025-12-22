When not to travel between Las Vegas, SoCal during Christmas, New Year’s Eve weeks

As 2025 comes to an end, Santa won’t be the only thing coming to town as the Las Vegas Valley readies to host holiday and New Year’s Eve celebrations over the next two weeks.

I-15 in California desert could see widening as part of larger safety push

F1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix Flamingo bridge could be thing of the past with race extension

People enter an RTC bus at the South Strip Transit Terminal on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. RTC is beginning to utilize artificial intelligence to detect people with guns as they enter buses. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As 2025 comes to an end, Santa Claus won’t be the only one coming to town as the Las Vegas Valley readies to host holiday and New Year’s Eve celebrations over the next two weeks.

A record 122.4 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the 13-day year-end holiday period that began Saturday and ends Jan. 1, according to AAA. Of those travelers, 89 percent of them will travel by car.

“Holiday celebrations look different for everyone, but a common thread is the desire to travel, whether it’s returning to your hometown or exploring new destinations,” said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAA Mountain West Group.

The Regional Transportation Commission expects the peak travel days for traffic on Interstate 15 southbound toward California in the days following Christmas and New Year’s.

The projected busiest travel periods according to the RTC are:

— Dec. 27, noon to 2 p.m.

— Dec. 28, noon to 2 p.m.

— Jan. 3, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

— Jan. 4, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Motorists are urged to travel between Southern Nevada and California outside of these times, or risk being stuck in traffic congestion that can turn a usually four-hour trip between Las Vegas and Los Angeles into a seven- or eight-hour affair.

Gas prices

Motorists can expect to pay an average of $3.47 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the Las Vegas Valley during Christmas week, according to AAA. That mark is 10 cents cheaper than a week ago, 47 cents less than a month ago and 10 cents below what was seen during the same holiday week in 2024.

In neighboring states, California tops the list of most expensive gas, with an average of $4.32 per gallon, while Arizona boasts an average price of $3.11, and Utah is even cheaper at $2.74 a gallon.

RTC holiday bus schedule

The RTC’s transit line, which includes 39 routes, will run on a Saturday schedule on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Free bus rides will be offered by the RTC for New Year’s Eve revelers from 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 9 a.m. New Year’s Day.

If live sports are in your plans over the back-to-back holiday weeks, the RTC’s Game Day Express bus service is an easy way for fans to travel to and from Vegas Golden Knights games at T-Mobile Arena and Las Vegas Raiders games at Allegiant Stadium.

The $4 round trip service offers fans rides from five Las Vegas Valley locations to T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium. Pickup/drop-off locations are at Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Sam’s Town, Aliante and M Resort.

For Knights games, the Game Day Express service begins two hours before puck drop. Return service from T-Mobile Arena run up to 30 minutes after each game.

The Golden Knights play four home games over the next two weeks, with the Game Day Express available for each game. The Knights will play the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Saturday, The Minnesota Wild at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 and the Nashville Predators at noon on Dec. 31.

For Raiders games, Game Day Express service begins three hours before kickoff. Return service from Allegiant runs up to 40 minutes after each game.

The Raiders play twice over the next two weeks, facing the New York Giants at 1:05 p.m. Sunday and finishing out their NFL season Jan. 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Airport rides

Southern Nevada residents who plan to fly out of Harry Reid International Airport for the holidays can use the RTC’s park and ride service, which is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Park-and-ride service for up to seven days is available at the South Strip Transit Terminal and the Centennial Hills Transit Center.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.