Worn sections of Maryland, Eastern set for repaving in Las Vegas

A pair of road improvement projects is set to make a stretch of Maryland Parkway near UNLV a smoother commute by year's end. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the roads that the Road Warrior is most often asked about is Maryland Parkway.

Review-Journal reader Robert Taras said he’d rather drive on a dirt road than travel on portions of Maryland near Flamingo Road, which from personal experience I would say is a fair comparison.

With some sections of the road showing severe wear, it’s painfully evident that stretch hasn’t seen any significant repaving or improvement in years. Decades in fact. The last time that portion of Maryland saw any improvements was in the mid-1990s, according to Clark County.

Motorists like Taras are in luck, as a stretch of Maryland soon will be repaved.

Additional relief will come to those who travel north-south in the area as a stretch of Eastern Avenue that also hasn’t been repaved since the mid ’90s will also be improved.

The projects, totaling $9.8 million, will see Maryland repaved between Russell Road and Twain Avenue, while Eastern will be repaved between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads, said Clark County spokesperson Dan Kulin.

The repaving is slated to begin in the spring with the roadwork expected to wrap up by the end of the year, Kulin said.

Lane closures and lane shifts will reduce the number of through lanes at various times throughout the project, which will lead to traffic congestion, Kulin said.

In preparation for these projects, developers and utilities have been finishing work that involved cutting into those streets, he said.

Centennial Bowl public meeting

Transportation officials want to hear what residents in the northwest part of the valley think about a major freeway project in the area.

A public meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Mountain Crest Community Center, located at 4701 N. Durango Drive, to take public comments on the $73 million Centennial Bowl project. The Nevada Department of Transportation, the City of Las Vegas and the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration, are presenting the meeting.

The project entails new ramps connecting the 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound, U.S. 95 southbound to the Beltway eastbound, and U.S. 95 northbound to the Beltway westbound.

The project will remove the old north-to-west loop ramp and a portion of the Oso Blanca ramp in preparation for improvements to Oso Blanca Road. The project will finish in the winter of 2020.

“This project will relieve congestion, improve efficiency and enhance safety in fast-growing northwest Las Vegas, while providing capacity for future growth and development,” said NDOT spokesperson Tony Illia.

For those who can’t make the meeting, comments are being accepted via mail and email until 5 p.m. March 15. Citizens responding via mail are asked to write to Jenica Keller, NDOT senior project manager, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89712. Those submitting via email can send their comments to Jenica.Keller@dot.nv.gov. Comments may also be left at us95nw.com.

