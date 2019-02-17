Worn sections of Maryland Parkway, Eastern Avenue set for repaving

A pair of road improvement projects is set to make a stretch of Maryland Parkway near UNLV a smoother commute by year's end. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of the roads that the Road Warrior is most often asked about is Maryland Parkway.

Review-Journal reader Robert Taras said he’d rather drive on a dirt road than travel on portions of Maryland Parkway near Flamingo Road, which from personal experience I would say is a fair comparison.

With some sections of the road showing severe wear, it’s painfully evident that that stretch hasn’t seen any significant repaving or improvement projects in years. Decades in fact, as the last time that portion of Maryland Parkway saw any improvements was the mid-1990s, according to Clark County.

Motorists like Taras are in luck, as a stretch of Maryland Parkway soon will be repaved.

Additional relief will come to those who travel north-south in the area as a stretch of Eastern Avenue, that also hasn’t been repaved since the mid 90s, will also be improved.

The projects, totaling $9.8 million, will see Maryland Parkway repaved between Russell Road and Twain Avenue, while Eastern Avenue will be repaved between Flamingo and Desert Inn roads, said Dan Kulin, Clark County spokesperson.

The repaving is slated to begin in the spring with the road work expected to wrap up by the end of the year, Kulin said.

Lane closures and lane shifts will reduce the number of through lanes at various times throughout the project, which will lead to traffic congestion, Kulin said.

“Anytime you reduce the number of lanes on a busy street, you can expect there will be an impact, especially during peak times,” he said.

In preparation for these projects, developers and utilities have been finishing work that involved cutting into those streets,” Kulin said. “This has resulted in a lot of road work over there in recent months, and still more to come, but by end of the year we should have newly paved roads there.”

Centennial Bowl public meeting

Transportation officials want to hear what residents in the northwest part of the valley think about a major freeway project in the area.

A public meeting will be held from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Mountain Crest Community Center, located at 4701 N. Durango Dr., to take public opinion on the $73 million Centennial Bowl project. The Nevada Department of Transportation, the City of Las Vegas, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, in cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration are presenting the meeting.

The project entails new ramps connecting 215 Beltway eastbound to U.S. Highway 95 southbound, U.S. 95 southbound to 215 Beltway eastbound, and U.S. Highway 95 northbound to 215 Beltway westbound.

The project will remove the old north-to-west loop ramp, and a portion of the Oso Blanca ramp in preparation for improvements of Oso Blanca Road. The project will finish in the winter of 2020.

“This project will relieve congestion, improve efficiency and enhance safety in fast growing northwest Las Vegas, while providing capacity for future growth and development,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesperson.

For those who can’t make the meeting, comments are being accepted via mail and email until 5 p.m. March 15. Citizens responding via mail are asked to send them to Jenica Keller, NDOT senior project manager, 1263 S. Stewart St., Carson City, NV 89712. Those submitting via email can send their comments to Jenica.Keller@dot.nv.gov. Comments may also be left at us95nw.com.

