Zoox moves on from robotaxi crash with new partnership, pending public rollout

Zoox is moving closer to rolling out its robotaxi service in Las Vegas after partnering with North Strip resort and moving on from a crash involving one of their self-driving vehicles.

Zoox announced its fully autonomous robotaxis have been driving on public roads in Las Vegas since mid-June. (Zoox)

Amazon-owned Zoox signed a deal with Resorts World that named the autonomous vehicle company the official robotaxi partner for the resort.

The deal includes a dedicated pickup and drop off location at Resorts World, as well as an experiential activation inside the resort.

“This collaboration with Zoox reflects our commitment to integrating technology solutions that elevate our service offerings and enhance how guests experience our property,” Carlos Castro, president and chief financial officer of Resorts World, said in a statement. “By welcoming Zoox robotaxis into our transportation ecosystem, we’re creating new possibilities for our guests, while reinforcing Las Vegas’ position as a global innovation hub.”

The deal signifies Zoox’s move toward a planned launch of its robotaxi service in Las Vegas following a minor crash involving an unoccupied vehicle from its fleet.

In April, an unoccupied Zoox robotaxi was operating in the Las Vegas Valley in autonomous mode when it crashed into an occupied passenger vehicle. There were no reported injuries in the crash, and both vehicles sustained minor damage as a result of the wreck. The Metropolitan Police Department said no report was filed with them and that the two parties exchanged information.

Following the crash, Zoox voluntarily recalled 270 of its autonomous vehicles and paused self-driving operations in Las Vegas.

Zoox operates out of its 190,000-square-foot headquarters in the southwest valley.

The company has been conducting self-driving testing operations in Las Vegas since 2019, as they work toward rolling out their robotaxi service later this year. They started their testing operations with Toyota Highlanders fitted with autonomous driving technology, which featured a safety driver in the vehicle at all times.

The test riders collected important real world driving data around the Las Vegas Valley that will be instrumental when the commercial robotaxi service is operational.

The robotaxi service will use specially built four-seater pods that do not feature a driver. Zoox’s autonomous vehicles are bi-directional and can reach speeds of up to 75 mph going forward and backward. Each pod features four-wheel steering (also known as crab steering), sliding doors, onboard computer systems, sensors combining lidar, radar thermosensors and cameras. Zoox has been testing its autonomous pods on Las Vegas roads since June 2023.

The Resorts World partnership is the latest for Zoox, following a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights last year. As part of that deal, Zoox will provide robotaxi rides to and from Knights games when it launches its service publicly later this year.

“Zoox and Resorts World share a joint focus on creating superior customer experiences,” Michael White, chief product officer with Zoox, said in a statement. “This partnership will allow us to enhance the overall guest journey, adding to their Las Vegas experience with personalized mobility.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on X. Send questions and comments to roadwarrior@reviewjournal.com.