Experts offer tips to protect senior citizens from crime

A senior safety fair on May 24 at Sam’s Town will include information about everything from fire safety and fall prevention to health care fraud and personal safety. (Thinkstock)

Everyone is susceptible to crime, but a safety event slated for May 24 serves to remind the public that criminals often consider senior citizens easier targets.

This year’s annual senior safety fair will take place between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Sam’s Town. It includes a resource fair and educational panels about everything from fire safety to fall prevention to health care fraud to personal safety.

“The elderly are more susceptible to injuries in personal crimes,” Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said Thursday, adding that senior citizens “have to pay special attention to make sure they’re doing the best they can to stay safe when they are out and about.”

Just this week, Metro released surveillance footage from a violent robbery April 3 in a drugstore parking lot near the Arts District that left an “elderly man” hospitalized with several broken bones. The robber was on a BMX bike when the incident occurred, and a suspect hasn’t been located.

And in March, police arrested a suspect after an “elderly woman” was severely injured during a purse snatch at Sam’s Town, where the fair is taking place.

Another notable crime against a senior citizen occurred in 2010, when a robber reached out a car window in a west valley parking lot and snatched a purse from a 95-year-old woman. The car was moving during the robbery, and the woman was knocked to the ground and dragged. She died as a result of her injuries, and the suspect was charged with homicide.

“Paying attention to your surroundings is one of the biggest things — going to and from places, walking into stores,” Meltzer said. “I always try to make sure my cellphone is in my purse, and I’m watching what’s around me, and watching to see if anyone is watching me.”

But it’s not just physical crime senior citizens should be aware of, said Angie Christensen, a detective with Metro’s special victims unit. She will be at the safety event and is a member of the organization that planned it: the Seniors and Law Enforcement Together Council.

“Exploitation is a huge topic right now,” Christensen said. That’s when an elderly person puts trust and confidence in a caretaker, family member, friend or even business owner, but gets taken advantage of either through a scam or fraud.

“We want to make sure that awareness is out there that it’s not always physical,” she said.

The event is free and geared toward seniors but open to all members of the public, including relatives and caretakers. The resource fair will run between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., and the safety sessions and panels will run from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It’s all happening inside the east valley hotel-casino’s Ponderosa Ballroom, located at 5111 Boulder Highway.

“It’s a whole gamut of safety resources for seniors,” said Kim Harney-Moore, a secretary with the council. The event also will include a site to dispose of unused prescription medicine.

