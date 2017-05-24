3 things to watch for on day 108 of the Nevada Legislature

Bonnie Sedich talks about the toll diabetes has taken on her family during a news conference Wednesday, April 19, 2017 in Carson City. Four of her five children were diagnosed. Two died of complications in adulthood. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Here are three things to watch on day 108 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Diabetes medication. Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, wants to force pharmaceutical companies to disclose upcoming price increases of diabetes medication and create a detailed report revealing internal financial information. Senate Bill 265 is up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

2. Votes for felons. Assembly Bill 181 would restore felons’ rights to vote and serve on juries. The proposal by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson, D-Las Vegas, is scheduled to be heard in Senate Judiciary.

3. Medicaid for immigrants. Immigrant children would be immediately eligible for CHIP and Medicaid under Senate Bill 325, removing a five-year waiting period. Cancela’s proposal will cost an estimated $39 million per biennium and is on the Senate Finance agenda.

